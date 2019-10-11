WWE SmackDown Live on FOX: 5 Reasons why Seth Rollins should turn heel against Roman Reigns tonight (11/10/2019)

Rollins should turn heel against Roman Reigns tonight

The first part of the WWE Draft will take place tonight on SmackDown. The right to make the first pick will be earned by the winner of the match between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, former members of The Shield.

This will be the first time Seth Rollins makes an appearance on TV following his match against Bray Wyatt at Hell in a Cell. The BeastSlayer managed to retain his WWE Universal Title against The Fiend when the referee stopped the Hell in a Cell match after Seth Rollins smashed a sledgehammer on a ladder placed over an unresponsive Wyatt.

The ending of the match didn’t go well with the WWE Universe, who made their displeasure known right then and there with a barrage of boos. It was perhaps why Rollins wasn’t booked to appear on the following RAW, since he was most likely going to be jeered.

However, he is now scheduled to face Reigns in a match that is almost likely going to have some sort of interference. But I think this is the perfect match for Rollins to turn heel, and here are 5 reasons why…

#5 The champion can’t lose cleanly

Can't lose clean

Seth Rollins can’t lose this match cleanly since he is a champion (coupled with the fact that Roman Reigns isn’t). Meanwhile, Reigns has been one of the most protected Superstars in the industry for a long time.

As a result, one of them will have to turn heel to give a proper outcome to this match. And between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, the former is the more likely to turn heel since he has already done so in the past, coupled with the fact that Reigns is currently over as a babyface with the fans.

