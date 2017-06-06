WWE Smackdown Live Preview: 6th June, 2017

A tempestuous clash awaits, teams are on the verge of implosion and the dawn of a New Day beckons...

A mouth-watering clash of styles

After Shane McMahon made a couple of historic announcements regarding the Money In The Bank Ladder Match last Tuesday, we resume the build-up to the pay-per-view with earnest on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live!

Shinsuke Nakamura was announced as one of the competitors in the MITB Ladder Match, much to the delight of the audience and the chagrin of one Kevin Owens... who basically flies off the handle at anything that isn’t about him, really.

This week, though, he has a chance to vent his anger on Nakamura as he takes on The Artist in singles competition.

Yet another tiff between the men involved in the Ladder match sees AJ Styles go one on one with Dolph Ziggler again, with the Show-off no doubt keen to keep his momentum going after his victory over Styles last week. But as we well know, AJ Styles is no pushover.

And how will the testy relationships between the Superstars competing in the first ever all-Woman MITB Ladder match hold up when they square off in tag team action on Tuesday?

Running through all these points and more, here is our preview for this week’s episode of SmackDown Live!

#1 Each to her own

A combustible group to say the least

The Welcoming Committee, despite each of its member’s personal designs towards the Title, has managed to stand firmer than the makeshift team formed by Charlotte, Becky and the SmackDown Live! Women’s Champion, Naomi.

And the last time these six women faced off in Tag Team competition, it clearly showed.

Will the team of Charlotte, Becky and Naomi put aside their differences and function better as a unit this week? Or will the Welcoming Committee, flanked by James Ellsworth, manage to keep their momentum ticking over and hand the babyfaces another morale-damaging loss?

Regardless of what happens, though, every Superstar who is out there would have realised that come Money In The Bank, it’s each woman for herself.