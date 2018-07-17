WWE SmackDown Live Preview (17th July 2018)

Who will leave Pennsylvania with the United States Championship?

The fallout from Extreme Rules will be the hot topic of conversation tonight when SmackDown Live rolls into the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

Whilst there was only one title change for the brand, there was also an epic return and a few seeds that were planted for future feuds. Of course, Jeff Hardy's contractual rematch for his United States Championship has already been announced and will be taking place tonight, but the real question here is who will be AJ Styles' next challenger and how will Asuka react to her fastest ever defeat in WWE?

#1 An Apex Return

Randy Orton returned at Extreme Rules

Jeff Hardy was defeated by Shinsuke Nakamura on Sunday night at Extreme Rules in one of the fasted United States Championship matches in the history of the belt, but the main topic of conversation following the match was the return of Randy Orton.

Orton looked to be making a beeline to the ring to attack Nakamura following his cheat win where he low-blowed Hardy behind the referee's back, but instead, Orton turned his attention to Hardy and further added insult to injury when he stomped on his groin.

Will Orton explain his actions tonight or will The Apex Predator instead make an appearance as part of the United States Championship rematch?

#2 Carving out a new path?

What does the future look like for Daniel Bryan?

Daniel Bryan was unsuccessful in his attempt to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships alongside Kane at Extreme Rules after The Bludgeon Brothers attacked the duo backstage ahead of the match and effectively turned it into a two on one match.

Kane later limped to the ring wearing a surgical boot after it was revealed that The SmackDown Tag Team Champions had broken his ankle when they attacked him backstage, but that didn't stop him trying to help Bryan to win the titles, but Team Hell No came up short.

With Kane now on the injured list for the foreseeable future and with the speculation that Bryan has signed a new contract with WWE, what will the former World Champion be part of at SummerSlam?

