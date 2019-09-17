WWE SmackDown Live Preview: Former Tag Team Champions to reunite, Kevin Owens' last appearance tonight? (September 17, 2019)

Historic episode of SmackDown Live in the making?

After an average Clash of Champions and a more than amazing Monday Night RAW, we are all set for this week’s SmackDown Live. On Sunday, we saw all the SmackDown Champions putting their titles on the line.

Except for the SmackDown Tag Team championship, every other gold on the Blue Brand was successfully defended. Bayley used the oldest trick from the heel handbook to pick up a sneaky win over Charlotte Flair. Kofi Kingston retained his WWE Championship against Randy Orton as the two looked to settle their decade-old rivalry. Shinsuke Nakamura also defended his Intercontinental Championship against The Miz.

But the night didn’t favor New Day members Big E and Xavier Woods who lost their SmackDown Tag Team titles to The Revival.

Despite an average pay-per-view, last night’s RAW kept the WWE Universe buzzing as it was one of the best shows produced in a long time. That has led us into believing that we will see a similarly good show tonight. Thus, without further ado, let’s take a look at what can unfold on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live.

#5 Rowan reveals future of The Bludgeon Brothers

Will we see the Bludgeon Brothers reunite?

WWE Superstar Rowan pushed Roman Reigns beyond the limit during their no DQ match at Clash of Champions 2019. After engaging in a brutal encounter, the ‘Big Dog’ had started to dominate Rowan but that wouldn’t last.

Rowan unexpectedly received assistance from his former Tag Team partner Luke Harper who helped him prevail over Roman Reigns. The commentary team even referred to the act as ‘Bludgeoning’ hinting that the former Tag Team Champions may reunite.

Now that Rowan is scheduled to appear for an interview, it is fair to expect him to use this segment to declare that he and Luke Harper are realigning to take on the SmackDown Tag Team division.

We have seen that Rowan’s run as a singles competitor gets stale quite soon. Harper, on the other hand, is charismatic and together, they are exceptionally good.

Maybe it’s time for these two former members of the Wyatt family to come back together. And who knows, maybe they will find their way into the Firefly Funhouse.

