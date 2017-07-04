WWE SmackDown Live Preview: July 4, 2017

John Cena returns and new challengers emerge!

by Aditya Rangarajan Preview 04 Jul 2017, 13:58 IST

The prodigal son returns!

SmackDown Live comes to us from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Arizona, and understandably, all the spotlight will be focussed on the impending return of one John Cena.

Follow our Live coverage of SmackDown right here on Sportskeeda.

The last we saw of the Face that Runs the Place was at WrestleMania 33, on his knees and proposing to lady love Nikki Bella. A lot has changed on the Blue Brand since, but as ever, the sight of Mr. Hustle, Loyalty and Respect flying down the ramp and sliding into the ring will be a welcome one.

The sight of the Money in the Bank briefcase in Carmella’s hand with a gloating James Ellsworth by her side, however, won’t be as well received. Especially since the Princess of Staten Island isn’t afraid to rub her success in everyone’s face.

And talking about faces, how will The Usos and The New Day fare when they face off and cross (s)words in a rap battle this week? The New Day are record breaking Tag Champions... but that was on Raw. And The Usos will be keen to let them know that on the Blue Brand, they rule the roost.

Combing through all these points and more, here is our preview of this week’s episode of SmackDown Live!

A Face-lift for America?

Will AJ Styles emerge as the next challenger to Owens’ US Title?

AJ Styles has been itching for an opportunity to face Kevin Owens and dethrone him as the Face of America.

Conniving as ever, Owens has been skirting the challenge manfully... only for recently returned SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan to announce an Independence Day gauntlet match, also featuring Styles, to determine a number one contender for the US Title.

Caught between a rock and a hard place, Owens has nowhere to run now and must deal with the very real possibility that the best wrestler in the world will be standing opposite him in the ring, very soon.