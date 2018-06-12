WWE SmackDown Live Preview: June 16th 2018
It's the final episode of SmackDown Live ahead of Money in the Bank and it promises to be explosive
It's the final SmackDown Live before Money in the Bank this weekend and after last night's Raw gave the company the perfect build towards one of the most unpredictable events of the year, it's SmackDown's turn to follow suit tonight.
#6. Daniel Bryan vs Shelton Benjamin
Daniel Bryan was cleared for in-ring action back in March and has since become one of the biggest babyfaces on SmackDown Live, but this week SmackDown General Manager Paige revealed that she had made an interesting match for the former World Champion for tonight's SmackDown.
This is a first-time match-up between Benjamin and Bryan since the duo has never stood opposite each other in a WWE ring and since Bryan is facing Big Cass at Money in the Bank this weekend, interference is expected.
#5. Jeff Hardy vs Shinsuke Nakamura
The United States Champion and the King of Strong Style recently had a tame back and forth on Twitter regarding Nakamura's Last Man Standing match with AJ Styles at Money in the Bank this weekend. General Manager Paige obviously saw this exchange and decided to step in and make an interesting matchup for the go-home episode of SmackDown Live.
Hardy told Nakamura to wait until after Sunday so he could post a picture of AJ Styles and caption it with 'Last Man Standing.' This is another highly anticipated encounter since Hardy isn't scheduled to defend his United States Championship this weekend, it will be Nakamura's chance to send another message to Styles as he hopes to dethrone the Champion in just five days time.