WWE SmackDown Live Preview: June 16th 2018

It's the final episode of SmackDown Live ahead of Money in the Bank and it promises to be explosive

Two explosive matches have already been announced for tonight's SmackDown Live

It's the final SmackDown Live before Money in the Bank this weekend and after last night's Raw gave the company the perfect build towards one of the most unpredictable events of the year, it's SmackDown's turn to follow suit tonight.

#6. Daniel Bryan vs Shelton Benjamin

Bryan will be looking over his shoulder for Big Cass

Daniel Bryan was cleared for in-ring action back in March and has since become one of the biggest babyfaces on SmackDown Live, but this week SmackDown General Manager Paige revealed that she had made an interesting match for the former World Champion for tonight's SmackDown.

About to fly to Memphis ...& u know me. I’m all about making great matches for YOU.

Now, Shelton Benjamin & Daniel Bryan have shared some opinions about their opponents as of late, so I thought what better a match? So I am making it official. Shelton vs Daniel on Smackdown Live — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) June 11, 2018

This is a first-time match-up between Benjamin and Bryan since the duo has never stood opposite each other in a WWE ring and since Bryan is facing Big Cass at Money in the Bank this weekend, interference is expected.

#5. Jeff Hardy vs Shinsuke Nakamura

Will Hardy be able to defeat Nakamura just days before Money in the Bank?

The United States Champion and the King of Strong Style recently had a tame back and forth on Twitter regarding Nakamura's Last Man Standing match with AJ Styles at Money in the Bank this weekend. General Manager Paige obviously saw this exchange and decided to step in and make an interesting matchup for the go-home episode of SmackDown Live.

I’m gonna write a caption for this later...maybe. pic.twitter.com/PDS27dUWrx — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) June 10, 2018

Hardy told Nakamura to wait until after Sunday so he could post a picture of AJ Styles and caption it with 'Last Man Standing.' This is another highly anticipated encounter since Hardy isn't scheduled to defend his United States Championship this weekend, it will be Nakamura's chance to send another message to Styles as he hopes to dethrone the Champion in just five days time.