WWE SmackDown Live Report Card - July 31, 2018

Jeremy Bennett FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 2.00K // 02 Aug 2018, 04:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Charlotte earned her way into SummerSlam this week...

SmackDown Live rolled into the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Tuesday, and by the end of the show, a title match for SummerSlam was drastically changed. Charlotte Flair returned after several weeks off and defeated the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella to make the title match a triple threat.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

While the women's title match was the only thing changed on the SummerSlam card, we are a step closer to finding out who will face The Bludgeon Brothers as The New Day and The Bar will square off next week in the finals of the mini-tag team tournament.

While there were not a lot of matches on the show this week, three in fact, a lot of feuds were escalated in great promos and segments. By the end of the show, it was clear that Samoa Joe and Randy Orton are definitely the top two villains on the blue brand.

The entire two hours of SmackDown Live was rather excellent. It is baffling how it seems like a chore to get through Monday Night Raw lately; while it's counterpart on Tuesday is consistently delivering.

As always on the report card articles, the best grade a match or segment can earn is an A+, with an F being the worst grade. On the final slide, I will also give an overall grade for the show.

Let's kick things off with a tremendous tag team match...

#5 The Bar and The Usos tear down the house

The Bar stood face-to-face with their opponents next week, The New Day...

General Manager Paige created a four-team tournament to determine who will have the unenviable task of facing the Bludgeon Brothers at SummerSlam. The New Day defeated SAnitY last week, and this week, it was The Usos against The Bar.

If you don't believe me, just listen to the WWE Universe on this one as Sheamus, Cesaro, Jimmy, and Jey Uso put on one hell of a match. The crowd was very loud for this great 15-minute contest.

In the end, Jey went for a splash but ran into a massive European uppercut from Cesaro. Jimmy also went for a splash but ran into Sheamus' knees as The Celtic Warrior rolled up Jimmy for the victory.

Expect another tag team classic when The Bar and The New Day square off next week.

GRADE: A

1 / 5 NEXT