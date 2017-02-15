WWE SmackDown Live Results 14th February 2017, Latest SmackDown Live winners, review and video highlights

A massive triple threat WWE Championship match and more.

The first episode of SmackDown Live after Elimination Chamber came to us from Anaheim, California. The show was stacked as usual and headline by a massive WWE Championship match. Without delay, let’s get straight to what happened on the show.

Bray Wyatt comes out for the first time as WWE Champion

Bray Wyatt came out to chants of “You deserve it”. He came out and addressed the crowd saying that he knew that this day would come – the day he would be WWE Champion. He then added that at this moment he had the whole world in his hand. The crowd replied by singing “He’s got the whole world in his hands”.

Wyatt went on to say that too much power could be scary but not for him. He told the fans that if they walked by his side, he’d lead them to paradise but if they stood in his way, they’d burn before finishing off by welcoming the fans to the ‘era of Wyatt’.

John Cena’s music hits. He comes out and says that Bray brainwashed the fans into getting behind him but no one deserved anything and they had to earn everything. Cena added that the title was a target on Wyatt’s back and then reminded Wyatt of the fact that they had a title match when AJ Styles’ music hit.

Styles said that Cena may have gotten to skip lines everywhere but not when it came to his title rematch. Styles then reminded Cena that he’d beat him several times before adding that he knew that he could beat Wyatt too. AJ then demanded a one-on-one match with Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship when Daniel Bryan’s music hit.

The first thing Daniel Bryan did after coming out was congratulating Bray Wyatt on winning the WWE Championship. He said that since both Cena and Styles were owed a rematch, they would face Wyatt in a triple threat match in the main event for the WWE Championship.