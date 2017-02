WWE SmackDown Live Results 21th February 2017, Latest SmackDown Live winners, review and video highlights

A new champion crowned. A new #1 contender decided....almost.

@pratyayghSK by Pratyay Ghosh Report 22 Feb 2017, 08:46 IST

Alexa Bliss was crowned the new SmackDown Live Women’s Champion

SmackDown Live took place in Ontario, California tonight. The show was main-evented by a 10 man battle royal to see who would face Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania 33. Let’s go ahead and take a look at he results.