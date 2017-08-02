WWE SmackDown Live Results August 1st 2017, Latest SmackDown winners and video highlights

SmackDown Live was main evented by a DREAM match!

by Rohit Nath Top 5 / Top 10 02 Aug 2017, 07:50 IST

John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura collided in a dream match

SmackDown Live this week featured a dream match-up between Shinsuke Nakamura and John Cena, with the winner going on to face Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam. Which of the two superstars will triumph in this first-time epic meeting?

Also, Kevin Owens faces off against AJ Styles for the United States Championship!

AJ Styles vs Kevin Owens - United States Championship

Did the bitter rivalry finally come to an end?

The match started off with the two grappling. The former champion Kevin Owens began the match aggressively, and a huge blow from behind saw him take a further advantage.

There was huge heat for Owens. Even after the break, it was Owens who was in control after a big boot to Styles. It didn't take long for Styles to finally get back in control, almost scoring a pinfall. However, Owens grabbed on to the ropes to prevent it.

Following this, it was all AJ Styles, who attempted a Phenomenal forearm until Owens slid away from the ring. The quick AJ Styles leapt over the ropes and hit the forearm to Owens outside.

After the second break, Styles hit a flurry offence followed by a running forearm. AJ attempted another Phenomenal forearm, only to be met by a Superkick. But this wasn't enough to put away the champion.

Another series of counters saw AJ put Owens in the Calf-Crusher. However, Owens delivered a headbutt to break it. Owens attempted a powerbomb, but the champion escaped and hit a Pele kick. Another few counter attempts saw another calf-crusher on Owens, who nearly tapped out, but reached the ropes.

After this, Owens hit back-to-back superkicks on Styles, and after he tried punching AJ, he punched the referee in the eye instead. He then hit another superkick on AJ and tried for a pop-up powerbomb, but AJ countered it into a roll-up pin. However, one of Owens' shoulders were clearly up, and the referee counted to three anyway, blinded in one eye.

AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens to retain the United States Championships