WWE SmackDown Live Results March 21st 2017, Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights

A Southpaw announcer's match, Shane McMahon's answer to AJ, Dean Ambrose's answer to Corbin, and so much more on SmackDown Live!

by Rohit Nath News 22 Mar 2017, 05:49 IST

As always, Ambrose returned in an unconventional manner

Last week’s edition of SmackDown Live centred around AJ Styles’ assault of Shane McMahon, leading to confusion as to whether AJ was fired by Daniel Bryan or will be Shane McMahon’s WrestleMania opponent.

SmackDown Live continued its march to WrestleMania, with just one show left until the showcase of the immortals.

Daniel Bryan warned AJ Styles what he was in for at WrestleMania

The show started off with a recap of AJ Styles’ assault on Shane McMahon last week. Things began backstage with Daniel Bryan talking to one of the ring technicians. AJ Styles came in and braggingly asked where Shane McMahon was. Bryan said that if it were up to him, AJ would still be fired, but Shane is a different animal.

AJ Styles said that he would do what he did last week. He then came out to kick off SmackDown Live.

AJ Styles addresses the Shane McMahon situation

AJ Styles accepted Shane McMahon’s WrestleMania challenge

AJ Styles refused to apologise for what he did to Shane the prior week and began bragging about his assault and how good it felt. AJ then accepted Shane’s challenge. He addressed the WWE Universe and said that he wanted to be a part of WrestleMania.

AJ said that if the crowd thought last week was bad, he would make it far worse.