WWE SmackDown Live Results May 23rd 2017, Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights

WWE SmackDown Live Results May 23rd 2017

Jinder Mahal celebrated his Championship win.

This week’s episode of SmackDown Live took place in Toledo, OH. The crowd were hot for the show. The episode featured Jinder mahal’s title celebration as well as updates for the Money In The Bank ladder match.

Shane McMahon addressed Money In The Bank

Shane McMahon opened the show tonight. He acknowledged how Jinder Mahal had made history by winning the WWE Championship at Backlash before announcing the rematch at WWE Money In The Bank. Shane then went on to announce the participants for the upcoming Money In The Bank ladder match. AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn and Dolph Ziggler were announced as the first 4 participants before Kevin Owens’ music hit.

McMahon informed Owens that he wasn’t the fifth participant when Nakamura’s music hit and he was announced as the fifth. Owens was unhappy at the fact that some of the people who lost at Backlash were a part of the match but he wasn’t. Shane acknowledged that he made a salient point and added him to the match.

Baron Corbin, unhappy with Owens’ words, said that Shane may as well lower the briefcase and hand it to him. Styles refuted Corbin, saying that he had built SmackDown Live on his shoulders, At this point, Zayn and Corbin started bickering, to which Ziggler replied that he was the only one in the ring who’d won the Money In The Bank ladder match.

Nakamura took the mic at this point and said that for those who didn’t know him, they could call him Mr. Money In The Bank.

Unhappy with the bickering, Shane announced that matches don’t happen on Corbin’s time and announced his rematch with Sami Zayn. He then announced a tag-team match between Styles and Nakamura taking on Owens and Ziggler.