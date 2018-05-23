WWE SmackDown Live Worcester Preview: The rise of Daniel Bryan, Jeff Hardy, Shinsuke Nakamura's linguistic skills

Daniel Bryan involved in a pivotal segment on tonight's SmackDown Live.

Johny Payne SENIOR ANALYST 23 May 2018, 01:04 IST

What does Shinsuke Nakamura have in store for AJ Styles tonight?

Tonight’s edition of SmackDown Live comes from Worcester, Massachusetts, and is set to answer several burning questions.

Daniel Bryan has been on fire ever since making his return to in-ring competition earlier this year.

Besides, Shinsuke Nakamura seems to have garnered a ton of attention with his heel turn and recent forgetfulness of the English language.

Bryan and Nakamura are set for prominent segments on tonight’s show, whereas a few other pivotal angles are also set to transpire on the show.

#5 The New Day on Miz TV!

Miz TV has a few interesting guests tonight

The New Day are now eligible to select one member from amongst their stable, with said member participating in the Men’s Money In The Bank ladder match.

Big E, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods are scheduled to serve as guests on tonight’s edition of Miz TV—with “The A-Lister” questioning them as to which member shall represent the team at Money In The Bank.

The segment is likely to end with the prop chairs being tossed away and Superstars brawling, as is customary of Miz TV segments—with The New Day possibly revealing which one of them will compete in the aforementioned ladder matchup.