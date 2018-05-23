Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    WWE SmackDown Live Worcester Preview: The rise of Daniel Bryan, Jeff Hardy, Shinsuke Nakamura's linguistic skills

    Daniel Bryan involved in a pivotal segment on tonight's SmackDown Live.

    Johny Payne
    SENIOR ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2018, 01:04 IST
    1.34K

    What does Shinsuke Nakamura have in store for AJ Styles tonight?
    What does Shinsuke Nakamura have in store for AJ Styles tonight?

    Tonight’s edition of SmackDown Live comes from Worcester, Massachusetts, and is set to answer several burning questions.

    Daniel Bryan has been on fire ever since making his return to in-ring competition earlier this year.

    Besides, Shinsuke Nakamura seems to have garnered a ton of attention with his heel turn and recent forgetfulness of the English language.

    Bryan and Nakamura are set for prominent segments on tonight’s show, whereas a few other pivotal angles are also set to transpire on the show.

    #5 The New Day on Miz TV!

    Miz TV has a few interesting guests tonight
    Miz TV has a few interesting guests tonight

    The New Day are now eligible to select one member from amongst their stable, with said member participating in the Men’s Money In The Bank ladder match.

    Big E, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods are scheduled to serve as guests on tonight’s edition of Miz TV—with “The A-Lister” questioning them as to which member shall represent the team at Money In The Bank.

    The segment is likely to end with the prop chairs being tossed away and Superstars brawling, as is customary of Miz TV segments—with The New Day possibly revealing which one of them will compete in the aforementioned ladder matchup. 

    WWE SmackDown New Day The Bar Daniel Bryan Shinsuke Nakamura
    Page 1 of 5 Next
    5 Things That Shouldn't Have Happened On SmackDown Live -...
    RELATED STORY
    Smackdown Live won the 2018 Superstar Shakeup and it...
    RELATED STORY
    4 subtle things you might have missed on SmackDown Live...
    RELATED STORY
    WWE News: SmackDown Live ratings relatively steady ahead...
    RELATED STORY
    Report card for the top 5 SmackDown Live additions after...
    RELATED STORY
    5 Predictions for SmackDown Live - 22nd May 2018
    RELATED STORY
    From the WWE Rumor Mill: WWE planning to give Big E huge...
    RELATED STORY
    5 things that shouldn't have happened on SmackDown Live -...
    RELATED STORY
    5 bold predictions for SmackDown Live after WrestleMania 34
    RELATED STORY
    From the WWE Rumor Mill: Ronda Rousey to return to...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...