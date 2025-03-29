WWE SmackDown from London - Best and Worst - Charlotte Flair fails? Former AEW star to debut next week

WWE has started to wrap up its European Tour as SmackDown took London by storm. Cody Rhodes opened the show and had a bro moment with his friend and mentor, Randy Orton.

Orton claimed he'd be coming for the title once WrestleMania concluded. Jimmy Uso beat the Miz in a predictable match. The Secret Hervice (Alba Fyre and Piper Niven) won over Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

Luckily, the trio was not overpowered by Zelina Vega after the match. CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns signed the contract for their non-title Triple Threat match at WrestleMania. What worked and what didn't? Here's the best and worst of SmackDown from London.

#3. Best - Rey Fenix rises on next week's SmackDown in Chicago

After a few weeks of cryptic teasers, Rey Fenix will officially debut for WWE on next week's episode of SmackDown. The vignettes revealed more and more each week, but the latest offering showed his face and name.

Keeping him on SmackDown while his brother, Penta, is on RAW is a smart move so that both stars can establish themselves individually.

There was also more to the other vignette as a voice spoke as the smoke swirled across the screen. The blue brand is getting much more intriguing on the Road to WrestleMania.

#2. Best - Naomi cuts the best promo of her career

She may be one of the most respected veterans in WWE, but Naomi was never known for her promo skills. After a poorly acted segment revealing herself as Jade Cargill's attacker to Bianca Belair, that changed with a pre-taped vignette.

Naomi explained that she's always done the right thing but felt replaced once Jade Cargill arrived in WWE.

She showed her emotions, which felt more authentic than her exchange with The EST. Naomi also attacked B-Fab and Michin for cozying up to Cargill later at night.

#2. Worst - Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre's formulaic nature

Randy Orton tangled up with Drew McIntyre after both interrupted Cody Rhodes to open SmackDown. McIntyre ultimately won after Kevin Owens walked down to take Orton's focus away from the match.

The problem was that nothing stood out in a showdown between two former WWE Champions. The Viper wrestles the exact match every time, regardless of the opponent.

It felt like he came out twice during SmackDown so the live crowd could sing along to his entrance music. That's great for the live crowd but not so much for anyone else watching from home.

Even though he won, The Scottish Warrior couldn't celebrate with a pint since Damian Priest choke-slammed him through a convertible's windshield.

#2. Best/Worst - The Dark Profits beat Pretty Deadly

With Elton Prince and Kit Wilson holding the spot as first challengers to the newly crowned WWE Tag Team Champs, the Street Profits, the odds of a title swap were very low.

Having the match in London on SmackDown was nice for Pretty Deadly to get a spotlight in front of their home country. Both teams broke out several impressive tandem moves.

The strange aspect is Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins's new attitude. Are they heels now since they changed their look and music? Are they tweeners or faces?

They still dance like good guys. A change of entrance and appearance usually accompanies a heel or face turn. This turn would have made more sense had it happened when it was teased with Bobby Lashley a while back.

#1. Best - CM Punk finally gets his WrestleMania main event

Roman Reigns' main offering was saying he came to London for two reasons - to be acknowledged and to sign the contract. Since his obligations were completed, he was ready to leave.

Seth Rollins called him out for that and trolled Paul Heyman since The Wiseman gleefully sang along with the crowd for his Tribal Chief. He also claimed he'd have to clean up Roman's mess since he didn't get rid of Punk at WarGames.

Punk mocked Roman's "obligations" by saying Roddy Piper's famous "bubblegum" line. Reigns also tried to rush Punk but got the most time of all three men. Rollins was mad that the contract said the three men would main event WrestleMania.

The Tribal Chief took credit for Punk finally achieving his dream, and The Best in the World's emotion showed during the segment. Punk, however, left after saying the main event slot wasn't the favor he was owed.

#1. Worst - The Queen and Michin are in a tough spot

After Naomi attacked Michin, she and Charlotte Flair were in a lose-lose situation on SmackDown. On paper, WWE would never book Flair to lose to Michin. It felt like a filler match to give The Queen a win.

With Naomi's pre-match attack, it would have made sense if Flair easily won. It still would have been disappointing had Flair quickly dispatched her opponent. Despite being assaulted, Michin also put up more of a fight than B-Fab.

The pairing was fine for what it was, but Tiffany Stratton only showed up backstage following the match instead of getting physical. Her promo was much better than most of Flair's, as she mocked how The Queen talks over everyone and has more to lose at WrestleMania 41.

#1. Best/Worst - Repeating a finish from RAW

LA Knight defended the United States Championship against Braun Strowman, but most fans knew it wouldn't end cleanly. Jacob Fatu made sure of that. After The Megastar and The Monster of All Monsters traded blows, Fatu interjected to cause a disqualification.

He easily took both stars out and walked out on top. Backstage, he also told Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga that he would bring the US Title to his family, with or without them.

It sets the stage for a multi-person match at WrestleMania 41. The strange part is that WWE used the exact booking tactic from RAW. Judgment Day's interference broke up Penta and Bron Breakker's Intercontinental Championship match.

It made sense in the context of the feud, but bookers need to devise different ways to end matches on SmackDown instead of copying and pasting from RAW.

