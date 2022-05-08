WWE SmackDown (May 6, 2022) 3 biggest news stories: Charlotte Flair & Ronda Rousey brawl before WrestleMania Backlash, Lacey Evans appears live

Just two days before WrestleMania Backlash, WWE SmackDown headed to the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, NY. The episode marked the go-home show before the first premium live event to take place since WrestleMania 38 last month.

Before the event aired, the company announced that The Bloodline, consisting of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, would go face-to-face before their epic six-man tag team clash on Sunday night.

It was also confirmed that WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks would collide with Shayna Baszler ahead of their championship showdown next week. Plus, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods were set to take on Sheamus & Ridge Holland in a Tables Match.

With that being said, let's take a look at the three biggest news stories coming out of the show.

#3. Lacey Evans appears live in front of the WWE Universe

After weeks of vignettes focusing on her upbringing and her story, Lacey Evans made her official return last night on SmackDown. The Sassy Southern Belle has been absent from WWE programming due to her pregnancy, which was announced in February 2021. She was removed from storylines as a result.

After the final chapter of the vignette, which focused on deep issues such as addiction and mental health, the Marine veteran made her way out to greet the WWE Universe.

It should be noted that ring announcer Samantha Irvin asked the fans to give Lacey some proper respect before she came out. Many are already speculating whether Evans will be a babyface or heel character moving forward due to the ambiguitiy.

#2. Child hops the barricade to meet Cody Rhodes after the show went off the air

After SmackDown concluded, Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins fought each other in the dark main event that was exclusive to fans in attendance. For those wondering, The American Nightmare picked up the win ahead of their televised clash this weekend at WrestleMania Backlash.

Once Rhodes had finished with the former Shield member, he went around the ringside to pose for photos and sign autographs with fans. During this time, a small child jumped over the barricade and tapped Cody on the arm to ask for a picture.

If it had been an adult, they would have been tackled to the floor and hauled out. In this instance, it was treated in a light-hearted nature. WWE personnel took the young child back to where he was before he jumped over the barricade.

#1. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey brawl before WrestleMania Backlash

Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey brawled on SmackDown

The Charlotte-Ronda rivalry has captured the imagination of fans around the world. Things have now boiled over to the point where Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair had a full-scale brawl to kick off the show.

The pair have collided in different circumstances over the last few months, normally with either The Queen or The Baddest Woman on the Planet getting the upper hand. This time, however, the segment left everyone wondering just who will utter the words "I quit" at WrestleMania Backlash.

What is certain is that there should be a big match feel on Sunday night, which will only elevate the bout. It is one that truly cannot be missed.

What is your opinion on the Charlotte Flair-Ronda Rousey feud? Let us know in the comments section below!

