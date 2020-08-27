WWE SmackDown before Payback 2020 -5 surprises that could happen- Big transformation in former Champion, Uncomfortable truth about Roman Reigns revealed

Yes, the episode of WWE SmackDown we're going to see this weekend is not only the preview show for WWE Payback 2020 but it is also the fallout show for SummerSlam 2020. There's so much happening in the world of WWE that it may be difficult to stay abreast of everything, but if you're a Sportskeeda reader, we've got you covered.

As great as the last pay-per-view was, the need of the hour is to make WWE SmackDown just as exciting to keep the momentum going. Not everyone may tune in to watch WWE Payback 2020 because, obviously, it is not as big an event as SummerSlam and there's a great chance of fatigue when it comes to watching pay-per-views one weekend after another.

So, with that said, here are 5 potential surprises that may happen on WWE SmackDown this week.

#5 Nikki Cross reveals that she is aligned with Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown

Spoke to @AlexaBliss_WWE a couple of days ago ...



.....



Something ain’t right @WWE https://t.co/5NExCR3D52 — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) August 22, 2020

Sure, everyone that comes into contact with The Fiend changes and so will Alexa Bliss, but she may not become Sister Abigail as many have been predicting. Instead, it is another WWE SmackDown star who has been casting aspersions about The Goddess who could become this twisted character. This is Nikki Cross, who, many believe was at her best when she was the crazy loon in SAnitY.

Nikki Cross and Bray Wyatt could certainly become a very sinister duo, and Nikki Cross could adopt the character of Abby The Witch, the puppet we've come to know and love and fear from the whole Firefly Fun House segment.

As for Alexa Bliss, she could certainly turn heel once again, and maybe go to WWE RAW to challenge Asuka for the title. WWE SmackDown's women's division seems pretty stacked currently.