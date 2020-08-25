This year's WWE Payback pay-per-view, which will return to WWE television after a break of two years, will take place a week after SummerSlam. The show will be held at the ThunderDome on August 30, 2020, which has been received well by fans so far.

WWE decided to add Payback to the calendar just a week after SummerSlam as an experiment, as per Dave Meltzer. He said that there may be a few feuds that need a follow-up, which is why the show will happen just days after one of WWE's biggest PPVs.

And, it seems like the Payback PPV is already shaping up to be an interesting one, with a few titles on the line. WWE could have some surprises in store for fans, much like the surprise return of Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

Let's take a look at 5 Superstars who could return at WWE Payback 2020:

#5 Kofi Kingston could return at Payback

Kofi Kingston

It was revealed last month that Kofi Kingston would be out of action due to an injury, keeping him on the sidelines for six weeks. Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue later said that Kofi is not actually injured, but is taking some time off to be with his family:

"Kofi is absolutely fine. He has just been given six weeks off to take a quarantine period, go and see his family, take a quarantine period and then come back to work."

The six-week period is close to ending, and we could potentially see Kofi return to WWE television soon. He could perhaps return at Payback, if Big E - who has now been given opportunities as a singles star - has a match. Kofi had given Big E the blessing to begin his singles career, and he could maybe return to provide him with more words of encouragement, or even challenge for the SmackDown Tag Team titles again.