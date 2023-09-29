WWE SmackDown Preview: 3 last-minute predictions for John Cena and The Bloodline tonight

Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown is poised to intensify the anticipation for Fastlane 2023, as we are just a few days away from the Premium Live event. Furthermore, tonight's show is also expected to emphasize and further develop the ongoing Bloodline Saga, with John Cena playing a pivotal role.

For those who may not be aware, John Cena is already scheduled to go head-to-head with Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at Fastlane 2023. So far, the company has not announced any tag team partner for The Cenation Leader.

With that being said, let's explore three last-minute predictions for Cena and The Bloodline for tonight's edition of the blue brand.

#3. LA Knight returns to aid John Cena on SmackDown

Reports indicate that LA Knight is expected to make his return on tonight's edition of SmackDown, having recovered from COVID, which had sidelined him last week. This strongly suggests that the self-proclaimed megastar will come to the aid of John Cena on the show, as originally planned before last week's cancellation.

With Knight offering assistance, it will likely set up a traditional tag team match, as The Megastar will join forces with Cena at Fastlane to take on Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. This alliance promises to add an exciting element to the Fastlane event.

#2 John Cena might get his revenge against The Bloodline

After suffering a brutal beatdown from Jimmy and Solo Sikoa last week, The Cenation Leader is poised for potential revenge on tonight's show. This retribution could take two possible paths: Cena might choose to have a partner like LA Knight by his side, or he could opt to face the Samoan faction single-handedly.

Alternatively, if either Jimmy or Sikoa is scheduled to compete in any match on the show tonight, the 16-time World Champion might interfere to cost them their matches, thereby sending a strong message ahead of their impending clash at Fastlane 2023.

These options serve to build John Cena's character in a formidable manner leading up to the Fastlane event.

#1. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa fail to coexist on SmackDown

Another plausible scenario could unfold tonight if Jimmy and Sikoa fail to be on the same page. Since Jimmy Uso's return to SmackDown, he has been working to regain the confidence of The Bloodline Enforcer and Paul Heyman.

Last week, they managed to coexist effectively to beat down Cena. However, in tonight's show, tensions between Jimmy and Solo might bubble to the surface, allowing John Cena to exploit their internal dispute.

The dynamic between Jimmy and Solo is expected to undergo further twists and turns in the upcoming weeks, particularly with Roman Reigns set to make his imminent return to the company.

