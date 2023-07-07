WWE SmackDown Preview: 45-year-old star to end his championship draught after 685 days tonight? 

Tonight, WWE SmackDown is set to take place at Madison Square Garden. The company has already announced several major matches and segments for the show. One of the main highlights will be the Tribal Court segment featuring The Usos, Solo Simla and Roman Reigns.

Another highly anticipated singles match is between AJ Styles and Karrion Kross. Additionally, Edge is making his long-awaited return to the blue brand on "The Grayson Waller Effect." Furthermore, a United States Championship match has been scheduled, with Sheamus having the opportunity to win the US title from Austin Theory.

Sheamus is one of the most decorated superstars in WWE history.

Sheamus has been without a championship since losing the US Championship to Damian Priest at SummerSlam 2021, resulting in a championship drought lasting 685 days for The Celtic Warrior. While MSG is known for its upsets and title changes, it would still appear that Sheamus' championship drought will continue even after tonight's SmackDown.

The possible reason behind this decision could be to extend the feud till SummerSlam, building anticipation for a bigger payoff at the Biggest Party of the Summer. On the other hand, the show features a Tribal Court segment in the main event, which seems to be necessary for making a memorable episode. There is no such requirement for a title change to make tonight's SmackDown an impactful show.

A surprise return on tonight's SmackDown?

As the Blue brand is set to take place at the world's most famous arena, there is anticipation among fans for potential surprise returns. Reports suggest that Carlito could make his return to the company on tonight's edition of SmackDown. Some fans speculate that he may confront Austin Theory after his match, adding an exciting element to the show.

Furthermore, there is speculation that a triple-threat match between Theory, Carlito and Sheamus could be set up for the US Championship at SummerSlam. This match would undoubtedly be a thrilling addition to this year's SummerSlam card.

The Tribal Court is set to be the main event of tonight's SmackDown.

Regarding The Tribal Court segment, there is anticipation for a possible surprise ending. Some WWE fans have even speculated that Solo Sikoa may turn on the Tribal Chief during the segment. However, reports indicate that the Undisputed Champion is set to face Jey Uso at the upcoming premium live event.

Therefore, it seems likely that the second Tribal Court segment in WWE history will be used to plant seeds for this anticipated singles match between Reigns and Jey Uso.

Recommended Video Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Poll : 0 votes