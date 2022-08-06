WWE SmackDown Preview: Attack on Roman Reigns, 5-time champion fights for title opportunity

We are all set for the first episode of WWE SmackDown after SummerSlam 2022. The blue brand is expected to witness the beginning of new rivalries and the rise of new threats.

Top superstars will fight to elevate their position on the WWE roster, hoping to make the most of the company’s new direction under the Triple H regime.

Here, we look at things that could happen on WWE SmackDown this week. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Drew McIntyre confronts Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns recently defended his gold against Brock Lesnar in an epic SummerSlam main event. He will now prepare for his next challenger, Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior defeated Sheamus to finally enter the world championship picture. He will challenge the Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of Clash at the Castle next month.

The two superstars are scheduled to cross paths on WWE SmackDown tonight. Since there is limited time to build this feud, the creative team will look to start the storyline on a strong note.

The last time McIntyre and Reigns stood across from each other was when they each held a world championship and fought for brand supremacy at Survivor Series. The Tribal Chief won that war and left a bruised “warrior” desperate for revenge.

Drew McIntyre will look to make a strong statement, and we expect him to get the better of the first physical altercation in this title feud. It will be exciting to see how McIntyre fights Reigns, especially when The Usos are expected to accompany the champion during this segment on WWE SmackDown.

#2 Shinsuke Nakamura fights for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will feature a match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Ludwig Kaiser. The two superstars were supposed to lock horns on the blue brand’s go-home show before SummerSlam. A victory for Nakamura would give him a shot at the Intercontinental Championship, and he could challenge Gunther for the gold at Clash at the Castle.

Nakamura had the advantage in his previous encounter over Kaiser. The latter has had to face the consequences of his loss by being brutally punished by Gunther. Kaiser will be desperate for a win, whereas Nakamura will look to get his championship opportunity. It will be interesting to see the King of Strong Style back in the title picture against a top heel.

Additionally, the title could end up changing hands. Now that Triple H is in charge of the creative direction of WWE, we hope to see Gunther turn into a more domineering presence on-screen.

#3 Huge Gauntlet Match confirmed for WWE SmackDown

Liv Morgan successfully defended her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, albeit controversially. Her next title challenger will be crowned on tonight’s episode via a massive Gauntlet match.

So far, seven women have been confirmed for the battle. Out of everyone involved, only one superstar who has held a singles championship on the main roster before – Natalya.

Other names confirmed for the Gauntlet Match are Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler, Aaliyah, Raquel Rodriguez, Xia Li, and Shotzi. It would be fair to say that none of them are clear favorites to become Morgan’s next title challenger.

However, it could be a top heel to book a feud that will help add more credibility to Liv’s current reign as a fan-favorite champion.

