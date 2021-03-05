WWE SmackDown Preview: Big Steel Cage match booked, Roman Reigns’ Fastlane match, champion in jeopardy? (March 5th, 2021)

We are all set for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown that promises a big night full of action. From title matches at Fastlane to the calculated developments in WrestleMania feuds, a lot can transpire on the Blue brand tonight. So far, only two matches has been confirmed for the show, and Edge might make an appearance.

We will quickly discuss everything significant that can happen on WWE SmackDown.

#1 High stakes Steel Cage match confirmed for WWE SmackDown this week

This match looks quite promising on paper

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns opened the show and proudly discussed his successful title defense at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. However, this did not sit well with Daniel Bryan, who had challenged Reigns for the Universal Championship at the said pay-per-view. He then walked out and demanded another shot at the title at Fastlane.

As a result, a match was booked between Bryan and Jey Uso with a stipulation to allow Bryan to challenge Reigns again if he manages to win. This match main evented WWE SmackDown last week, but we did not come to a decisive conclusion. Reigns decided to interfere, and he brutalized Bryan for stepping up to The Tribal Chief.

Following that, it was confirmed that this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown would host a huge Steel Cage match between Daniel Bryan and Jey Uso. If Bryan wins tonight, he will challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship at Fastlane. However, the latter won’t let it be this easy as he has already instructed Jey Uso to ‘take care of the problem.’

Jey Uso has been instrumental in Reigns’ smooth title reign on WWE SmackDown over the last few months. He has nailed his role in this storyline and will look to beat Bryan at all costs. Jey Uso also gave us a glimpse of a brutal meeting between him and Bryan when they were the last two contenders left inside the Elimination Chamber match.

At the last pay-per-view, Reigns had a clear advantage over his opponent. Bryan will look to change that at Fastlane, but he needs to beat Jey Uso inside the steel cage before that. With WrestleMania around the corner, the creative will keep a close eye on the things that unfold inside the ring on WWE SmackDown this week.

