WWE SmackDown Preview: Brock Lesnar confronts Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman, Ronda Rousey confirms WrestleMania opponent (4th February, 2022)

We are all set for WWE SmackDown this week. Tonight’s episode will feature big returns and equally huge announcements.

The blue brand is expected to set the tone for WrestleMania 38, and the show promises crucial developments in the biggest feuds heading towards Elimination Chamber. Top WWE Superstars will look to gain momentum after Royal Rumble.

Here, we look at things that can transpire on SmackDown this week. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Brock Lesnar returns on WWE SmackDown to confront Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman

Roman Reigns successfully defended his Universal Championship against Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble by intentionally disqualifying himself from the match. But that was not all that The Tribal Chief had planned for the big show.

Later in the night, he ran a huge interference in Brock Lesnar’s match against Bobby Lashley and caused The Beast Incarnate to lose his WWE Championship.

Fortunately for Lesnar, his night was far from over. He went on to compete in the Royal Rumble match and won the 30-man battle to punch his ticket to WrestleMania. He confirmed on RAW this week that he will challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania this year.

Brock Lesnar will look to make a strong statement by confronting Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman on SmackDown this week.

Heyman betrayed Lesnar in a huge match, and it appears that his brief alignment with the latter was only a long-term plan. He is set to reveal the details on WWE SmackDown tonight.

The Tribal Chief will boast about his successful defense and celebrate his reunion with his Special Counsel. But we expect Brock Lesnar to crash the party on the blue brand tonight.

Paul Heyman’s betrayal coupled with Roman Reigns’ master plan has done a lot to irk The Beast Incarnate. The latter might be in the mood for a brawl to make a big statement on the show. Can we see him destroy the biggest heel in the promotion while confirming his WrestleMania pick on SmackDown tonight?

Unless Lesnar plans on ditching his current gimmick, we might also see an epic war of words between him and his former advocate.

An ambitious Lesnar feels he will face Reigns in a champion vs. champion match at WrestleMania. Thus, he is confident about taking back his title from Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber.

Now that we will see Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar engage in a brutal feud on the road to WrestleMania, will we see the latter make regular appearances on WWE SmackDown? It will be exciting to see how Lesnar gets back at Reigns and Heyman in the coming weeks.

Edited by Kaushik Das