WWE SmackDown Preview- Brock Lesnar in a special segment, 2 legends on Miz TV

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 828 // 25 Oct 2019, 18:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

This week's episode of SmackDown should be a packed show!

SmackDown is only hours away and the build to Crown Jewel should be in full swing this week. Make sure you tune in to FS1 and not FOX this Friday Night as the World Series will be airing on FOX.

With that out of the way, let's look at what you can potentially expect this week and run through the match card. There's a lot to look forward to on this episode, and a lot of it has already been advertised, presumably to get people to tune in to FS1.

SmackDown's viewership hasn't been the strongest in recent times and one would expect that before a show that's as big as Crown Jewel, the brand will want to put its best foot forward to create the best impact. With that in mind, here's a preview of what you can expect on the show this week.

Be sure to leave a comment and let me know what you're looking forward to, ladies and gentlemen.

#5 Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez to come face-to-face

Just days before their #WWETitle Match at #WWECrownJewel, @BrockLesnar and @cainmma will come FACE-TO-FACE tomorrow on #SmackDown!



Tune in to watch at 5:30 AM (IST) on Sony Ten 1 (English) & Sony Ten 3 (Hindi). @HeymanHustle https://t.co/7fmfLP5Ar3 — WWE (@WWEIndia) October 25, 2019

Cain Velasquez would make an unadvertised appearance on RAW and stand up for his cornerman and close friend, Rey Mysterio when he was being bullied. Now he will come face to face with the WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar, as the two men enter the ring ahead of their big match at WWE Crown Jewel.

Expect this to be very physical indeed and I have a feeling that it's going to result in the whole locker room emptying out to separate the two men from one another. I doubt that one man will get the better of the other in this case, to keep us interested in how the match at the pay-per-view will play out. Maybe we can see a few shoot punches too?

1 / 5 NEXT