WWE SmackDown Preview: Brock Lesnar returns to confront Roman Reigns, big title rematch at Extreme Rules to be made official (10th September, 2021)

WWE SmackDown has planned a huge show this week as the Blue brand is set to revisit the iconic Madison Square Garden. Between big returns, promising matches, and unexpected swerve, there’s a lot that could unfold on the show tonight. We also expect to see crucial developments in the ongoing feuds as we inch closer to Extreme Rules.

Here, we look at things that could transpire on WWE SmackDown this week. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#6 Brock Lesnar returns on WWE SmackDown

Brock Lesnar is set to make an appearance on WWE SmackDown this week. Last month, he made a huge return at SummerSlam and stood across from Roman Reigns after the main event at the pay-per-view, teasing a potential title feud with the Universal Champion. The Beast Incarnate is expected to clarify his real intentions on the show tonight.

Last week, we saw Paul Heyman receive a phone call from Brock Lesnar. Heyman’s history with Lesnar and his current role as Reigns’ councilor is bound to account for an exciting story-telling on the Blue brand. WWE SmackDown has teased a betrayal angle on multiple occasions since SummerSlam, but there are still a lot of other swerves that can unfold in this narrative.

According to backstage reports, Brock Lesnar has agreed to an extended stay, and thus, we might see him involved in extended rivalries. Since he no longer has Heyman on his side, we will also see The Beast Incarnate cut his own promos. Will Lesnar rely on civil dialog, or will he employ his brute strength to make a point on WWE SmackDown tonight?

Finn Balor to bring back The Demon King?

The Universal Championship picture looks solid with multiple superstars involved in that conversation. Apart from the looming threat projected by Mr. Money in the Bank Big E, Roman Reigns also needs to look out for Finn Balor. Both superstars faced each other in the title match last Friday, and The Tribal Chief successfully defended his title with the help of low blows and outside interference.

Although Balor lost the match, he will have another opportunity to face Roman Reigns for the title at Extreme Rules. It is important to note that there was a tease about the return of The Demon King in the final moments of last week’s show.

Could Balor bring back the protected supernatural gimmick at the next pay-per-view? He might also make his presence known during Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns’ segments.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das