WWE SmackDown Preview: current champion makes a surprise appearance, 30-year-old star to lay waste to The Usos?

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown will emanate live from the Cajundome in Lafayette, LA. The Stamford-based company has announced three matches for the show, including the high-profile Women's Tag Team Titles unification match.

Furthermore, following Jey Uso's betrayal last week on SmackDown, fans will get to witness the next chapter in The Bloodline saga before their civil war at Money in the Bank.

On that note, let's take a look at what could unfold on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

#4. Bayley puts her Money in the Bank spot on the line against Shotzi on WWE SmackDown

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will witness Bayley put her Money in the Bank spot on the line against Shotzi in a one-on-one contest. This came to fruition after The Blackheart challenged The Role Model to match the previous episode of the blue brand.

While Bayley qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match after defeating Michin a few weeks ago on SmackDown, Shotzi failed to secure a spot in the ladder match, succumbing to defeat against IYO SKY in her qualifying encounter. However, The Blackheart has another golden opportunity to punch her ticket to the high-profile match by defeating Bayley tonight.

Meanwhile, the company has been teasing the split of Damage CTRL for a while now. The differences between Bayley and SKY were evident after the former inadvertently cost the latter a win against Zelina Vega last week.

Will the duo's differences end up costing Bayley her MITB spot? Or will The Role Model prevail over her rival? Fans must tune in to find out.

#3. Baron Corbin takes on Cameron Grimes

Just weeks after squashing Baron Corbin in his SmackDown debut match, Cameron Grimes is set to lock horns with the former Money in the Bank winner in a rematch on WWE SmackDown tonight.

Grimes has been impressive since his arrival on the blue brand. The 29-year-old kicked things off on a high note by defeating Corbin in six seconds in his debut match. It will be interesting to see what the creative team has in store for him in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Corbin has a fair amount of momentum behind his back, thanks to his recent stint on NXT. The former Lone Wolf is currently the #1 contender for the NXT Championship and is set to take on Carmelo Hayes for the title on June 27 at NXT Gold Rush. Given that, potential interference from Hayes during the match could be on the cards tonight.

The current NXT Champion could make a surprise appearance to cost Corbin a win against Grimes.

#2. Women's Tag Team Titles unification match

The current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, will take on the current NXT Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn in a title unification match on WWE SmackDown tonight. This came to fruition after Baszler and Rousey challenged Alba and Isla to a unification match a few weeks ago on the blue brand.

Fans can expect this high-profile match to be an exciting affair. While the former MMA competitors will start the match as favorites, the NXT duo has all the attributes to cause a major upset. Will that happen? We will have to wait for tonight's episode for answers.

#1. Solo Sikoa to hit back at The Usos?

The previous episode of WWE SmackDown saw Jey Uso betray Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa to side with his brother. Following that, WWE went on to announce a dream tag team encounter between the two parties at Money in the Bank.

While Roman Reigns is not being advertised for tonight's show, Solo Sikoa could step up to exact revenge on The Usos in the upcoming episode. The Enforcer could hit back at the former Undisputed Tag Team Champions, standing tall over them tonight.

