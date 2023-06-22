Will Roman Reigns be on WWE SmackDown this week? Aftermath of Jey Uso's betrayal

Roman Reigns witnessed a massive betrayal last week on WWE SmackDown. The Tribal Chief was superkicked by The Usos in the main event of the show. Fans could be wondering if Roman will appear on SmackDown this week to address The Bloodline’s implosion.

The answer is no. Roman Reigns is not advertised for the June 23, 2023, episode of the blue brand. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is scheduled to appear on the go-home episode of SmackDown for WWE Money in the Bank 2023, which takes place next week.

The 38-year-old star will team with Solo Sikoa against Jimmy and Jey at Money in the Bank in London. The match was announced in the wake of Jey’s shocking betrayal of Roman on SmackDown. The Usos also took out their brother Solo with a double superkick that night.

Roman’s last premium live event appearance was at Night of Champions 2023. The Tribal Chief and the Enforcer lost their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match to defending champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in Saudi Arabia on May 27.

Most recently, Roman successfully defended his title against a WWE Hall of Famer at a house show. The SmackDown superstar defeated Rey Mysterio with a Spear to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Supershow on June 17.

Roman Reigns could be challenged by his former rival

The Tribal Chief is a top star in WWE, and that makes him a huge target for superstars looking to win big gold. It is possible that Roman could be challenged by a former rival for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship somewhere down the line.

The star in question is none other than Bobby Lashley. The All Mighty returned to in-ring action at WWE Supershow in Cincinnati, Ohio, after being absent for weeks. Lashley defeated Karrion Kross in his return match.

TheSpotlightNews.com @TheSpotlight___

Bobby Lashley made his return and defeated Karrion Kross at #WWECincinnati Bobby Lashley made his return and defeated Karrion Kross at #WWECincinnatihttps://t.co/hsZzRA85Ki

Roman Reigns hasn’t defended his title since WrestleMania 39, when he beat Cody Rhodes in the main event. It remains to be seen if the Bloodline leader will be challenged by The All Mighty for the top title on SmackDown.

Do you want to see a match between the two stars? Let us know in the comments section below!

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes