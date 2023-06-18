Former two-time WWE Champion returns after more than a month and sets his sights on Roman Reigns

After Jey Uso emphatically made his statement and chose his side for the upcoming Civil War, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is left with less than he had before. Unfortunately for The Tribal Chief, it seems an old foe has returned to Friday nights, hungry for gold.

Bobby Lashley returned at WWE SuperShow in Cincinnati, Ohio, the other day, picking up a victory over the blue brand's fearsome Karrion Kross.

TheSpotlightNews.com @TheSpotlight___

Bobby Lashley made his return and defeated Karrion Kross at #WWECincinnati Bobby Lashley made his return and defeated Karrion Kross at #WWECincinnatihttps://t.co/hsZzRA85Ki

The All Mighty's last appearance was against AJ Styles on the May 12 episode of SmackDown. It also seems the former WWE Champion is looking to step up to the blue brand's top champion. His cryptic message to Reigns has sent the WWE Universe into a frenzy, with many believing that he is the next challenger.

Roman Reigns has not defended his titles on television since WrestleMania 39 against Cody Rhodes. Perhaps facing Bobby Lashley could very well be The Tribal Chief's first feud for the world championship since The American Nightmare.

Bobby Lashley could also reignite his feud with another former WWE Champion

Considering The All Mighty has not resurfaced on television yet, the company may have major plans for him to make an impact immediately. His 2023 has been lackluster, despite a "victory" over Brock Lesnar in Montreal, Canada.

Following his seemingly feud-ending match against The Beast, Bobby Lashley began a WrestleMania storyline with Bray Wyatt, which was shelved in a few weeks' time.

Wyatt has not returned yet, either. There were earlier reports that indicated his potential involvement at SummerSlam this year, and the company has in its back pocket a feud they could easily revisit.

Bray Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley was met with a mixed reception before it could become anything. The Eater of Worlds has been on the receiving end of scrutiny from fans, while The All Mighty is still largely popular.

Spartaprime @Spartaprime Bobby Lashley vs Bray Wyatt!! Lets Goo! lets get their families involved! #WWEChamber Bobby Lashley vs Bray Wyatt!! Lets Goo! lets get their families involved! #WWEChamber https://t.co/RMqDpwc8eZ

You can read more about Bobby Lashley's potential SummerSlam match against Roman Reigns and why it should happen here.

Should Bobby Lashley challenge Roman Reigns to a SummerSlam main event or look to pick up where he left off with Bray Wyatt upon the latter's return? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes