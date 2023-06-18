46-year-old WWE Superstar should reunite with his manager and challenge Roman Reigns at SummerSlam

The Bloodline Saga turned the page this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown, clearly indicating who all are on which side of the battle. The Civil War is upon us. Money in the Bank's main event is most certainly Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos.

Perhaps the company could proceed with either member of the former tag team champions facing Reigns at SummerSlam the following month. However, The Biggest Party Of The Summer could use a blockbuster showdown between Bobby Lashley and The Tribal Chief.

After spending months wasted, if we're being honest, The All Mighty needs to get back on track with a title contention. Reigns vs. Lashley headlined Extreme Rules five years ago. Lashley got a rare clean win over the former. But the result was nullified by WWE when they had The Big Dog get his win back immediately, with the latter going on to the main event of SummerSlam 2018 to face Brock Lesnar.

Conner Alexander🇨🇦 @ConnerPWC



However, with both men at the top of their respective games nowadays, I would love another feud. @WrestleFeatures Never forget that Bobby Lashley defeated Roman Reigns cleanly at Extreme Rules in 2018. I truly believed that we’d get the Lashley vs. Lesnar match at SummerSlam that year.However, with both men at the top of their respective games nowadays, I would love another feud. @WrestleFeatures Never forget that Bobby Lashley defeated Roman Reigns cleanly at Extreme Rules in 2018. I truly believed that we’d get the Lashley vs. Lesnar match at SummerSlam that year.However, with both men at the top of their respective games nowadays, I would love another feud. https://t.co/7MDEZymOLi

During the pandemic, Roman Reigns adopted his Tribal Chief gimmick. Not long after, Bobby Lashley won his first WWE Championship. The two walked in and out of WrestleMania 37, two years ago, as the world champion.

ScottyChrysForever33 @ScottyStyles33



#WWERAW MVP says Bobby Lashley is the most dominant champion but I guess they forgot that Roman Reigns exists. MVP says Bobby Lashley is the most dominant champion but I guess they forgot that Roman Reigns exists.#WWERAW https://t.co/wLOzgTR8dG

Now that the two superstars have completely reinvented themselves, the bout is one of the few fresh ones Triple H and the creative team could put forth for The Tribal Chief's next title defense. Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley should be the main event of The Biggest Party Of The Summer.

Lashley and MVP should reunite to kickstart a program against the remains of The Bloodline. This feud has the makings of a classic "Big Match" for years to come. The fans seemingly want The Hurt Business back as they miss the faction something fierce, and apparently even want new members, including 34-year-old top female star.

Has the former WWE Champion teased Roman Reigns as his target already?

After losing in the semi-finals to AJ Styles, Lashley disappeared from WWE TV altogether. The Phenomenal One went on to fall short against Seth Rollins as well at Night of Champions.

This has left Friday Night SmackDown with Roman Reigns as the undisputed world champion. The All Mighty recently returned to the ring during a live event, getting back to his winning ways beginning by taking out Karrion Kross.

Furthermore, Lashley commented on WWE's post about fans chanting 'You Deserve It' to Reigns, by tagging the latter and adding an emoji of a telephone. It's only a matter of time before he resurfaces on the blue brand.

🇬🇧kingdom of wrestling🇬🇧 @wrestlekingdom_ When do you guys think Bobby lashley will return ? When do you guys think Bobby lashley will return ? https://t.co/r7gG8rP3ki

Maybe Bobby Lashley's desire of taking down The Bloodline alongside The Hurt Business could happen soon, albeit Roman Reigns' family has grown short in number lately.

Does Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley sound like a SummerSlam main event worthy match to you? Sound off in the comments section below.

