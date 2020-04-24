Triple H has an important celebration lined up

We are set for this week’s episode of SmackDown which has a lot of interesting things in store for us. From Money in the Bank qualifying matches to the much-awaited celebration of Triple H’s 25th anniversary with WWE, there’s a lot that will unfold on the Blue brand this week. Additionally, two Superstars are set to defend their titles tonight.

We are expecting drama amidst the celebration and shocking results of crucial matches where the stakes are too high. WWE Champion Braun Strowman and WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley are expected to engage in feuds with their former friends, but most of the tension seems to be under wraps at the moment. However, that won’t be the case for long.

In this article, we will take a look at things that will transpire on tonight’s episode of SmackDown. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 King Corbin faces Drew Gulak in Money in the Bank qualifying match

Will King Corbin earn a second chance to rewrite history?

Back in 2017, Baron Corbin won the Money in the Bank. He planned on cashing-in his contract on Jinder Mahal who was in a match against John Cena at SummerSlam. Unfortunately, Mahal took advantage of a slight distraction and pinned Corbin, who became the third wrestler in WWE history to unsuccessfully cash-in his MITB contract.

King Corbin will have another shot at winning the MITB match provided he overcomes Drew Gulak on this week’s SmackDown. Both Superstars are set to engage in a qualifying match that will determine the fifth entrant in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match 2020. But it’s safe to say that Gulak has more momentum on his side ahead of this crucial bout.

This year, Corbin feuded with Roman Reigns and was eventually beaten. Following that, he had a brief altercation with Elias, but WWE had to pull the plug on that rivalry. Although Gulak is a rising Superstar – thanks to his storyline with Daniel Bryan - WWE might prefer to have Corbin enter the MITB match just to balance things out.