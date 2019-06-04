WWE SmackDown Preview: Goldberg returns, Another big return after 2 months (June 4th 2019)

He's back!

Last week of SmackDown was quite good, as is every other episode of SmackDown. It's been a while since I did a preview for SmackDown Live, but we'll be bringing it back going forward!

Last week, the show began with a Money in the Bank rematch, where Kofi Kingston defeated Kevin Owens in a non-title bout. Smackdown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan & Rowan were confronted by their first challengers - Heavy Machinery.

Mandy Rose got an unsurprising controversial win over Carmella, while Shane McMahon appreciation night was ruined by the chaos of the 24/7 title. It allowed Elias to win his first title in WWE, but after the main event (featuring Roman Reigns & R-Truth against Elias & Drew McIntyre), Reigns helped Truth become a 2-time Champion. (He's since become a 3-time champion).

Bayley defeated Lacey Evans by the skin of her teeth and Evans and Charlotte Flair imploded, with their brief alliance ending. With an exciting go-home Smackdown before Super ShowDown, here's what to expect!

#5. Lars Sullivan exclusive interview

Lars Sullivan will talk...at last

Lars Sullivan hasn't said much since he's come to WWE. Even at NXT, he wasn't much of a talker, but more of a destroyer. For the past two months in WWE, that's exactly what he's been - a destroyer.

Taking advantage of the "Wildcard" Rule, Sullivan wasted no opportunity to wreak havoc on both shows. His recent target has been the Lucha House Party trio of Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik.

He's set to face them in a 3-on-1 handicap match at Super ShowDown, one that he's expected to handily win. But for the first time, we will get an in-depth interview with Sullivan, who might finally reveal what his intentions are.

What will the controversial superstar have to say?

