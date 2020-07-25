SmackDown Preview: Jeff Hardy battles Sheamus in a Bar Fight, build-up to the Extreme Rules title rematch to intensify? (July 24, 2020)

After Extreme Rules, we are now set for this week’s episode of SmackDown. The Superstars of the Blue brand were involved in controversial matches at the recently concluded PPV, and we are expected to see the aftermath of those confusing finishes on SmackDown tonight.

But before that, WWE have confirmed a huge match for tonight’s show. The Bar Fight between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus will be a talking point from this week’s episode of SmackDown as it could possibly mark the end of that rivalry. In addition, WWE have planned a few more interesting segments for the show.

In this article, we will take a look at things that can unfold on SmackDown later tonight. So, without further ado, let’s begin:

#1 The Bar Fight on SmackDown

Both Superstars are expected to deliver an entertaining match

The intense and personal rivalry between Sheamus and Jeff Hardy could see its final chapter unfold on this week’s episode of SmackDown. Both the Superstars are set to lock horns in a Bar Fight tonight.

This match was originally supposed to take place at Extreme Rules. However, WWE reportedly wanted big names on the weekly shows as well, given that the ratings have been poor lately.

The Bar Fight stipulation was added to this match after Sheamus poked fun at Jeff Hardy and his struggle with addiction in real life. This angle has received a mixed response from the WWE Universe and now seems to be the right time to end the rivalry.

The feud has been extremely personal between both the SmackDown Superstars. Between Jeff Hardy getting arrested for DUI charges, to being forced into celebrating with drinks, this rivalry has probably seen it all -- including the pi** throwing angle.

There were backstage rumours suggesting that Jeff Hardy’s contract with WWE is close to expiry and they couldn’t convince him to extend his contract.

Hence, it has been reported that the creative are looking to book him in a weaker light ahead on his way out. It is possible that Jeff Hardy won’t pick another significant win until he signs a new contract.

However, his match on SmackDown tonight could end in his favour. He is the babyface in the feud, but it is Sheamus who has had the upper hand in this storyline so far.

It will be interesting to see who will pick a win tonight in the Bar Fight and whether it would truly be the end of the feud between Sheamus and Jeff Hardy.