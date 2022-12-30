WWE SmackDown Preview: John Cena returns to haunt Roman Reigns, former Universal Champion kickstarts the end of fan-favorite bromance

WWE SmackDown has a massive show lined up for fans. The show's biggest highlight would be the return of legendary superstar John Cena. Additionally, a title match is scheduled for the night that will feature an injured challenger against a ruthless champion.

The final WWE show of the year will also set up new rivalries and exciting storylines for the new year. Top superstars will strive to gain momentum ahead of the Royal Rumble season.

Here, we look at things that could transpire on this week's WWE SmackDown. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. John Cena returns to in-ring action against Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns and John Cena share a long history in WWE. The two superstars have been involved in intense feuds before, but for the most part, Cena had the upper hand. The equation has changed drastically now that Reigns has turned himself into one of the most compelling characters in pro wrestling.

The Tribal Chief demanded a tag team match where he would team up with Sami Zayn to face Kevin Owens and a partner of his choosing. The latter fired back by calling on John Cena to team up with him for the match. The 16-time World Champion accepted the offer and is now set to return for his annual match on WWE SmackDown tonight.

Fans are excited to see Cena back inside the ring against the biggest heel in the business. It would be exciting to see him back on television, and we might see him engage in a war of words with Reigns.

#2. Kevin Owens makes a statement against Sami Zayn and The Bloodline

While the history between Roman Reigns and John Cena is essential ahead of this tag team match, the selling point is the story between best-friends-turned-foes Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Zayn sacrificed KO at Survivor Series WarGames to seal The Bloodline's victory. He has since earned everyone's trust, but Reigns might not be the biggest fan of how Zayn is now the most popular member of his faction.

If Kevin Owens pins Sami Zyan to win the tag team match on WWE SmackDown, it might mark the beginning of the end of the bromance between Zayn and Reigns. This alone makes tonight's episode must-see TV.

#3. Raquel Rodriguez challenged Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship

SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey has been feuding with Raquel Rodriguez for the last few weeks. The champion often employs her friend Shayna Baszler to stack the odds against Rodriguez, but the latter has proved resilient in this rivalry.

She won an intense Gauntlet match despite an injured arm to win a shot at the title and will challenge Rousey for gold on WWE SmackDown tonight. Will we see the budding star dethrone the Baddest Woman on the Planet? Could Shayna Baszler's interference prove detrimental in another title match?

#4. Sheamus takes on Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown

This week on WWE SmackDown, Solo Sikoa will lock horns with Sheamus in a singles match. The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes were recently involved in a rivalry that saw the two factions compete in the Men's WarGames Match last month. Tonight, the two faction's respective members will compete for bragging rights.

We might see The Usos accompany Sikoa to the ring. They could engage in a brawl with Butch and Ridge Holland at ringside. This match has the potential to steal the show, with two hard-hitting competitors plausibly pushing each other to the limits.

#5. Braun Strowman kickstarts the title feud with Intercontinental Champion Gunther

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Braun Strowman teamed up with Ricochet to take on The Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. The Monster Among Men and the high-flying superstar won an entertaining match against the top heels. Strowman is now expected to turn his attention towards Gunther and his Intercontinental Championship.

He believes that The Imperium cost him a title opportunity by interfering during his match at the SmackDown World Cup. He is now determined to set things right and is expected to go directly after Gunther in his hunt for gold. It will be interesting to see how the creative team books these superstars in a well-balanced title feud on WWE SmackDown.

