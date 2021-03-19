WWE SmackDown Preview: Major addition to title match at Fastlane, biggest in-ring return of the decade confirmed for the show (March 19, 2021)

We are a few hours away from the final episode of WWE SmackDown before Fastlane. The show has a couple of great matches lined up for fans. The results of these bouts could also alter the fate of superstars for Fastlane and WrestleMania. Most importantly, the Blue brand is set to welcome one of its biggest names back inside the ring for the first time in a decade.

#1 Edge returns to action on WWE SmackDown in a high stakes match

This will account for a must-watch main event tonight

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns signed the contract for their Universal Championship match at Fastlane. The highly tense segment also revealed that there will be a special guest enforcer involved in the match at the upcoming pay-per-view. Edge and Jey Uso will face each other this week to determine who will take up that crucial role for Reigns’ next match.

Ever since Edge decided to challenge Reigns for the title at WrestleMania, The Rated-R Superstar has made several appearances on WWE SmackDown. In fact, he made it very clear early on that if he was booked in a title feud, then he won’t remain absent for most of the build-up like other part-timers.

While we have already seen Edge competing at the big pay-per-views and on RAW, this is the first time in over ten years that he will compete on WWE SmackDown. The relationship between him and the Blue brand dates back to the best days of his career. He was once synonymous with the brand, and this match will serve as a great nod to the past.

Jey Uso will feature in another main event of WWE SmackDown. He has been incredible on Reigns' side and has played a huge role in keeping his Tribal Chief’s championship reign intact. If he becomes the special guest enforcer for Reigns’ match at Fastlane, the latter will once again have a huge advantage over his challenger.

While this seems like a usual setup for Reigns’ match, Edge won’t let Jey Uso pick up an easy victory. In fact, he has a vested interest in ensuring that the title bout between Reigns and Bryan is fair. It will be interesting to see who will gain an advantage from this high-stakes match scheduled for WWE SmackDown tonight.

