WWE SmackDown Preview: New era after Crown Jewel 2021, Roman Reigns meets next opponent? (22nd October 2021)

We are all set for the first episode of WWE SmackDown after a solid Crown Jewel pay-per-view. The Blue brand’s roster is stacked with new talent and reigning champions. It has slowly transformed itself into the promotion's A-show, and we hope to see exciting developments after the arrival of a few new superstars.

Here, we look at some of the things that could transpire on WWE SmackDown tonight. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#6 Draft 2021 to finally come into effect on WWE SmackDown

Earlier this month, the entire main roster was reshuffled when top superstars were drafted to WWE SmackDown and RAW. The promotion confirmed that the 2021 Draft would only come into effect after Crown Jewel, which took place last night. Now, we are looking forward to the new era, which is expected to bring multiple surprises and twists as we move forward.

While the Blue brand has lost multiple top superstars like Bianca Belair, Edge, Seth Rollins, and Big E to their counterparts, they are also set to gain numerous megastars like Charlotte Flair, The New Day, Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, and more.

Also, all attention will be towards NXT call-ups Hit Row, who have looked quite promising so far. The Friday night show has consistently delivered solid episodes over the last few months, and it will be interesting to see how the new arrivals will impact their program.

#5 Roman Reigns meets his next opponent on WWE SmackDown

At Crown Jewel 2021, Roman Reigns successfully defended his Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar. Despite the controversial finish, one can’t deny that The Tribal Chief’s dominant reign only grew stronger after his victory over The Beast Incarnate. Reigns is expected to acknowledge his monumental win on WWE Smackdown tonight, and the same segment might also introduce us to his next challenger.

Roman Reigns’ next opponent will likely be two-time WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior has previously said he would come after the Universal Championship and will be motivated after losing the final opportunity to get his hands on the world title at Crown Jewel.

McIntyre would make for an entertaining opponent against Reigns on WWE SmackDown. He had established himself as the biggest babyface in the company when Roman Reigns first turned heel.

Apart from Drew McIntyre, Reigns will also have to look out for Big E. The latter could make an appearance on WWE SmackDown to set the tone for Survivor Series, where both world titleholders will face each other while representing their respective brands. With the correct booking, both these feuds have the potential to deliver unforgettable storylines.

