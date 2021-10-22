WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Flops and Hits: Edge vs Seth Rollins unleashes “hell”, Roman Reigns’ controversial win over Brock Lesnar in main event (21st October, 2021)

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 delivered a solid pay-per-view. There were a few drawbacks in the entire show that was otherwise brilliant in all aspects. Between a potential Match of the Year encounter and a controversial finish, many things transpired at the recently-concluded pay-per-view.

While none of the titles changed hands, there were a handful of jaw-dropping moments. Not to forget, the crowd was enthusiastic throughout the WWE pay-per-view and did not shy away from letting their voices be heard.

Here, we look at some of the biggest hits and flops from WWE Crown Jewel 2021. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Hit at WWE Crown Jewel: Edge and Seth Rollins deliver unforgettable Hell in a Cell match

The opening match of WWE Crown Jewel 2021 witnessed yet another epic clash between Seth Rollins and Edge inside the hellacious structure. Both superstars met in a Hell in a Cell match for the third battle of their ongoing feud. It would be safe to say that they delivered one of the best pro-wrestling matches this year.

The storyline has been perfect and deserves a memorable end. We have seen Rollins talk about his infamous HIAC match against The Fiend and labeling it as the reason behind the change in his gimmick, the comparison between his and Edge's career, and the Rated-R Superstars' fairy-tale return to the ring. Moreover, they made the feud as personal as it could get ahead of WWE Crown Jewel and topped it off with one of the most brutal in-ring bouts that we have seen in a while.

The crowd was invested in the match right from the beginning. The arena erupted with "This is Awesome" chants thirty seconds into the match, and fans kept it up for as long as Edge and Rollins were inside the ring. In all fairness, both superstars deserved that reception for their performances at WWE Crown Jewel, respectively.

After ridiculously hard-hitting blows and kicks, Rollins and Edge resorted to using everything in the vicinity as their weapons. Chairs, tables, ladders, steel steps, and tool bag – everything was used ideally to complement the story-telling at WWE Crown Jewel. One of the match's spots saw Rollins crashing into the steps after Edge-o-Matic, and The Architect's sell made it look like he was legitimately hurt.

Rollins came close to beating Edge when he wrapped his foot in a steel chain and kicked his opponent right in the face. He was about to deliver The Stomp but Edge him with a low blow and then used the same chain to apply the Glasgow Grin. He repeated the act with a steel wrench to turn the match in his favor. Edge then placed Rollins' head on a steel chair and used The Stomp to seal his victory at WWE Crown Jewel.

Everything about this match, and their feud in general, was nothing short of flawless. Their bout set the tone for the rest of the pay-per-view, ending their rivalry on an unbelievably high note. It was the best possible way to end the storyline, and we hope that the creative team will not continue this storyline on RAW after Crown Jewel. Both Edge and Rollins now deserve to use this momentum to explore other opportunities on the red brand.

1 / 8 NEXT

Edited by Genci Papraniku