WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns attacks 6-time champion, chaos to fuel big title change tonight? (May 21st, 2021)

We are all set for the first episode of WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania Backlash. Tonight, the show will focus on kickstarting storylines to set the groundwork for interesting matches at Hell in a Cell. The episode can also witness a title change hands in a promising Fatal Four-Way match. All eyes will be on the top title-holders who will look for fresh challenges ahead of the next WWE pay-per-view.

In this article, we will take a look at things that can transpire on WWE SmackDown this week.

#1 Roman Reigns turns his attention towards ‘disrespectful’ Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown

Things are heating up between Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns defended his Universal Championship against Cesaro at WrestleMania Backlash. Although The Swiss Cyborg pushed Reigns to his limits in their title bout, the latter emerged victorious and is now free to focus on more pressing matters. His cousin Jimmy Uso recently returned to WWE Smackdown after a prolonged injury, and we are seemingly en route to another family feud.

Soon after his return, Jimmy refused to acknowledge Roman Reigns as his "Tribal Chief." Instead, he questioned the Universal Champion’s authority and expressed his doubts over Reigns’ title reign. This didn’t sit well with The Head of the Table, who warned his cousin about the repercussions if he doesn’t fall back in line on WWE SmackDown.

Last year, Roman Reigns was involved in a similar disagreement with Jey Uso. This led to a brutal Hell in a Cell match between Reigns and Jey, which ended with the latter saying "I Quit" to save his brother Jimmy. We could see something similar transpire this year, and it could all start with an intense altercation on WWE SmackDown this week.

Roman Reigns could lay a surprise attack on Jimmy Uso in order to cement his superiority. Jimmy would then hit back, and it could eventually lead to a big match between them at Hell in a Cell. Reigns will once again look to establish his dominance and force his cousin to side with him. After all, it benefitted Jey Uso immensely on WWE SmackDown.

This feud will also put Jey Uso in an interesting position. He currently works as Reigns’ right-hand man and has proven himself to be the biggest reason behind The Tribal Chief’s successful championship reign. Jey will now have to choose between his brother Jimmy Uso and his cousin Roman Reigns. His presence can move this storyline in multiple directions on WWE SmackDown.

In the long run, Jimmy would benefit by joining forces with the rest of his family. Together, The Usos and Roman Reigns would be unbeatable on WWE SmackDown, and we could see one of the best heel stables in the promotion’s history. But before any of that happens, Reigns and Jimmy Uso will meet inside the ring to settle their ongoing quarrel.

1 / 5 NEXT