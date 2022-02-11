WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns brawls with Goldberg, big title match compromised on the road to WrestleMania? (February 11th, 2022)

We are all set for this week’s edition of WWE SmackDown. The blue brand has multiple big matches planned for the episode, including a title bout.

We might also see a few confrontations and altercations to help build up the biggest storylines on the road to WrestleMania. But before that, the top WWE Superstars will look to gain momentum ahead of their big matches scheduled to take place at Elimination Chamber 2022.

Here, we look at things that might transpire on WWE SmackDown moving forward. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Roman Reigns reacts to Goldberg’s title challenge on WWE SmackDown

Last week on WWE SmackDown, we saw Roman Reigns reunite with Paul Heyman. The latter has returned to his role as special counsel after betraying Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble and is now determined to serve his Tribal Chief with utmost loyalty. Their mini celebration on the show was interrupted by a returning legend.

Goldberg made a surprise appearance and declared himself as Reigns’ next title challenger. He acknowledged the Universal Champion as his next victim. The two superstars will face each other for the title at Elimination Chamber. The creative team will look to book Goldberg and Roman Reigns in an intense build-up starting tonight.

We might see both superstars engage in a brawl on WWE SmackDown this week. This match has been in the making for two years. The last time they were scheduled to compete was at WrestleMania 36.

However, Reigns had to take time off as a precaution against COVID-19, and he returned a few months later to kickstart his historic run as a top heel in the company.

Now, Roman Reigns will look to settle their feud once and for all. Multiple reports have suggested that this could be the Hall of Famer's last match, and if that is the case, the writers will look to make the most of his limited appearances before Elimination Chamber.

Even a brief altercation with a couple of Spears will also set the tone for their upcoming match.

We don’t expect Reigns vs. Goldberg to face each other in a lengthy match at the event in Saudi Arabia. Thus, it is essential that the creative team work on creating an entertaining series of events.

It would be disappointing if the two megastars are involved in underwhelming storytelling on SmackDown on the road to WrestleMania.

Edited by Kaushik Das