WWE SmackDown Preview – Roman Reigns escapes surprise attack, “Monster” return confirmed, new title feuds

We are all set for the first episode of WWE SmackDown after Clash at the Castle. The show is expected to deal with the aftermath of the recently-concluded Premium Live Event. Additionally, the creative team will now look to build new feuds for Extreme Rules, and superstars on the blue brand will strive to turn the tides in their favor.

Here, we look at some of the things that could unfold on WWE SmackDown this week. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Will Roman Reigns appear on WWE SmackDown?

As of this writing, WWE has not advertised Roman Reigns for tonight's SmackDown. The Tribal Chief tends to take a short vacation after a title defense, and he went to war against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. Thus, we might see him miss tonight’s show for a chill Friday Night on the Island of Relevancy.

Reigns will have a lot to celebrate if he does appear on SmackDown. But multiple threats are looming in the dark, waiting for the right opportunity to humble the champion. For instance, Reigns pinned Braun Strowman to kickstart his historic title reign, and the latter is now back with a vengeance. Karrion Kross has officially put Reigns on notice and is also looking to get his shot at The Tribal Chief.

#2 Braun Strowman makes a huge return on WWE SmackDown

Braun Strowman made an epic return on WWE RAW earlier this week and destroyed multiple superstars to make a statement on the red brand. Soon after the show, it was confirmed that Monster Among Men is headed to SmackDown, where he will look to wreak similar havoc. Strowman confirmed on Twitter that he is neither a babyface nor a heel. Instead, he is only focused on destroying anyone or anything that comes into his path.

Roman Reigns could have been an interesting target for Braun Strowman, but the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion might not be present on tonight’s show. In his absence. Strowman could potentially target someone like Drew McIntyre. Another interesting option for him could be to run a rampage during a potential confrontation between The Brawling Brutes and the freshly reunited Imperium.

#3 Liv Morgan’s next title challenger is set to be crowned tonight

Liv Morgan successfully defended her title against Shayna Baszler at Clash at the Castle. The WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion will now witness her next title challenger be chosen on this week’s show. As confirmed, the blue brand will feature a massive Fatal 5-Way Match to determine the new No. 1 contender who will fight for Morgan’s gold.

Lacey Evans will return to in-ring action for the match and compete against Natalya, Sonya Deville, and Xia Li for the title shot. The fifth and final competitor in the match will be Ronda Rousey, who recently turned heel and is determined to get back her Championship back.

She was not a fan of losing the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship to Liv Morgan, especially after the controversial finish to their last title bout at SummerSlam. Although every name confirmed for the aforementioned match looks promising, Rousey is undoubtedly the top favorite to win the high-stakes bout.

#4 New alliance in the tag team division on WWE SmackDown

The Street Profits will return to WWE SmackDown this week to back their new allies. They will team up with Hit Row to take on Los Lotharios and Maximum Male Models on tonight’s show. The babyfaces will look to pick up a big win as it will help add credibility to Hit Row’s return on the blue brand.

Maximum Male Models have also found interesting allies in Los Lotharios, and both teams will look to further solidify their position in the tag team division. The Usos are not involved in any title feud at the moment. Thus, every team across WWE RAW and SmackDown will look to impress at every opportunity they get on television.

#5 The Bloodline welcomes Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown

The main event of Clash at the Castle saw Solo Sikoa officially linking up with The Bloodline. He attacked Drew McIntyre to help Roman Reigns retain his title in a high-stakes bout, proving his allegiance to the most dominant heel faction on the main roster. He is expected to make his debut on WWE SmackDown tonight.

The Usos will likely acknowledge Sikoa’s timely interference and formally add him to The Bloodline. He will look to strengthen the group by setting his sights on the Intercontinental Championship in due time. However, his arrival as a part of The Bloodline might draw an interesting reaction from Sami Zayn.

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn Solo @WWESoloSikoa 🩸 comes first.Always. twitter.com/wweonfox/statu… 🩸 comes first.Always. twitter.com/wweonfox/statu… Blood is important, sure, but it should never be used as a reason to exclude people. I’m not saying you or anyone else would do that, just making a general statement. Ok anyways look forward to meeting you soon uce! twitter.com/WWESoloSikoa/s… Blood is important, sure, but it should never be used as a reason to exclude people. I’m not saying you or anyone else would do that, just making a general statement. Ok anyways look forward to meeting you soon uce! twitter.com/WWESoloSikoa/s…

The Honorary Uce is not enjoying the most comfortable equation with The Bloodline these days. Sikoa’s arrival on WWE SmackDown could potentially nullify his association with the stable. After all, blood runs thicker than water, or in this case, thicker than the material of The Bloodline t-shirt that Zayn always wears with pride.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe