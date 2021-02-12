WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns furious, 4-time World Champion set to return (Feb 12th, 2021)

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown has a lot of interesting prospects to explore. With the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view less than two weeks away, we are expecting speedy advancements in a couple of storylines this week. A huge return has been confirmed for the show tonight. The Blue brand has put up great shows over the last few months and we expect nothing less on the Road to WrestleMania.

In this article, we will take a look at things that can unfold on WWE SmackDown.

#1 Roman Reigns hits back with an angry response on WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens had a surprise attack planned

Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens have been feuding on WWE SmackDown since December 2020. In that time, we have seen them engage in three title matches, and Roman Reigns has won all of those bouts. In fact, the fans believed that this feud would come to an end following their match at Royal Rumble.

Surprisingly, that was not the case. Last week on WWE SmackDown, Edge returned on the Blue brand, and he was involved in a confrontation with Roman Reigns. Somehow, The Rated-R Superstar convinced The Tribal Chief to get rid of his backup, Jey Uso. As soon as the latter left the ring, Kevin Owens came from behind and delivered a devastating Stunner.

Why yes, those are goosebumps you're feeling right now.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/KwzAEXWCPp — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 6, 2021

Following that, Owens walked out without uttering a single word while Reigns laid in the center of the ring. It appears that the storyline between these two Superstars is far from over on WWE SmackDown. Considering their recent history, it is expected that Roman Reigns will hit back with his response on WWE SmackDown.

There is no doubt that he will be furious at Kevin Owens for extending the feud. As a result, Reigns would look to end this rivalry in the coming weeks, and he is bound to have a stern message for KO on WWE SmackDown this week. We could see a match being set up for WWE’s upcoming pay-per-view, Elimination Chamber.

Now, Roman Reigns could either defend his title at the pay-per-view or there might be a match to determine his next contender. In either case, we will know more details about an upcoming title match as there are only two episodes of WWE SmackDown for any build-up to a potential bout at the Elimination Chamber.