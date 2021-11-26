WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns’new title feud, 6-time champion returns for revenge after Survivor Series betrayal (26th November, 2021)

We are all set for WWE SmackDown's first episode after the Survivor Series pay-per-view. The blue brand suffered a crushing defeat in the battle for brand supremacy, with only two superstars picking up a victory for the Friday Night SmackDown - Roman Reigns and Shinsuke Nakamura. Tonight's show would require the brand to step up their game.

Here, we look at the biggest things that can happen on WWE Smackdown this week. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#5 Roman Reigns meets his next opponent on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns



I stand alone at the top…

At the head of MY table.



I exist where I belong…

The Main Event.

The Attraction.

The Last Needle Mover

The Tribal Chief. I am above every champion, every team, every brand.I stand alone at the top…At the head of MY table.I exist where I belong…The Main Event.The Attraction.The Last Needle MoverThe Tribal Chief. #SurvivorSeries I am above every champion, every team, every brand. I stand alone at the top…At the head of MY table. I exist where I belong…The Main Event. The Attraction. The Last Needle MoverThe Tribal Chief. #SurvivorSeries

Roman Reigns was one of two champions from SmackDown who picked up a victory at Survivor Series 2021. He faced WWE Champion Big E in an entertaining match that pushed both titleholders to their limits. The match eventually ended with The Tribal Chief standing tall after a taxing main event.

After the pay-per-view, it was confirmed that Reigns' next challenger will be revealed on WWE SmackDown tonight. The video used in the post included clips of several potential challengers including Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, Sheamus, Happy Corbin, King Xavier Woods, and Sir Kofi Kingston.

Paul Heyman recently said that Roman Reigns' next goal is to make the blue brand better, and thus, the fans are anticipating an epic rivalry in store for the Universal Champion.

"The next goal for Roman Reigns is clear, and that is to be better tomorrow than he is today. His goal is to be better in two weeks than he is next week, to make next week's SmackDown better than this week, and to make the SmackDown that airs in three weeks better than it is in two weeks. Roman Reigns continues to set the pace and achieve levels that no one in WWE has ever or will ever achieve. The world has the privilege and joy of watching it unfold every Friday on SmackDow," said Heyman.

Interestingly, it was also confirmed at Survivor Series that Brock Lesnar's indefinite ban has been lifted. The Beast Incarnate was penalized for wrecking half the WWE SmackDown roster and even ended up paying a million-dollar fine. However, he is now free to return and challenge Reigns for his gold once again.

It is worth noting that The Usos lost the match against RK-Bro at Survivor Series after Jimmy Uso was pinned. Roman Reigns wasn't happy when the same thing happened on WWE SmackDown a few weeks ago.

He held his cousin accountable for losing and might do the same once again tonight. Moreover, it will give King Woods enough ammo to go after his old rivals once again. Thus, it will be interesting to see what's in store for The Bloodline on the show this week.

Edited by Kaushik Das