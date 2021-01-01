WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns’ next feud, new title rivalry on the cards? (Jan 1st, 2021)

WWE SmackDown deservedly ended the last year as the best show from the promotion. The viewership for last week’s episode was off the charts, and the Blue brand will look to carry the same momentum into 2021. From old feuds to new, there are many opportunities for the creative to make it all the more interesting and kickstart the year on a promising note.

Let’s take a look at things that can unfold on WWE SmackDown this week.

When you’re are the highest paid/most decorated Superstar in the business. You don’t need participation awards. https://t.co/qy5KNAHxu0 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 23, 2020

#1 Roman Reigns’ next feud on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns will look for his next challenger on WWE SmackDown

On last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns locked horns with Kevin Owens in a brutal Steel Cage match. With the help of Jey Uso's interference, The Tribal Chief picked a sly victory and successfully retained his Universal Championship. The creative will now look to explore potential feuds for Reigns on the Blue brand.

Some fans may argue that Kevin Owens might still get a chance to go after the Universal Championship as Reigns did not pick a clean victory over his challenger. While KO certainly deserves to stay in the title picture a little longer, it is also important to note that both Superstars locked horns twice last month. Thus, the creative might want to look at a new rivalry on WWE SmackDown.

I respect any man who wants to provide for his family, but if anyone challenges my position, I’ll remove you from this Universe and ensure you never get the opportunity again. #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/V18oEOjgqI — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 20, 2020

We also saw Daniel Bryan pick a win over Jey Uso on WWE SmackDown and avenge the brutal beatdown he was handed by the latter on Roman Reigns’ command. Now, Bryan could take his issues with Roman Reigns, who forced Jey Uso to turn heel. It will be interesting to see if both these Superstars will be booked in a feud on WWE SmackDown.

Bryan has openly stated that he wants to win a championship, and he could set his sights on Roman Reigns’ title. An intense storyline involving Bryan will be huge for Reigns, who will most probably retain his championship by the end of the same. It could turn into a critical rivalry ahead of Royal Rumble, something that WWE SmackDown will need in the next four weeks.

Roman Reigns has been nothing short of brilliant ever since he turned heel. He is cruel with his plans and has shown no remorse when it comes to executing them with perfection, even though he has mostly relied on Jey Uso for help. We hope that he will continue with the same momentum on WWE SmackDown as we step into a new year.