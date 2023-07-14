WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns to pull a trump card against Jey Uso?

Roman Reigns received a massive challenge from the man who pinned him at Money in the Bank last week on SmackDown. This week the Blue Brand has advertised the fallout of Jey Uso's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship challenge. While the WWE Universe keenly awaits the happenings of this particular segment, we may have a prediction for you.

The Bloodline storytelling over the past year has been nothing short of magical on camera. While half of their stories are as real as ever, we got some brilliant moments and matches from the group while taking the cinematic approach.

We had a similar cinematic experience this time as well. Last week we saw Jimmy Uso being taken out in an ambulance after getting severely injured by Solo Sikoa. That injury itself angered Jey Uso, who then came out and challenged Reigns for the title.

While Roman Reigns is not advertised for the show, an angle could happen with Jey Uso coming to the ring to cut a promo on Reigns. During that promo, we could see a video on the big screen showing The Tribal Chief entering Jimmy's house or the hospital and attacking him to send a message to Jey Uso and make him withdraw his challenge or face the consequences. A similar segment to Triple H entering Randy Orton's house over a decade ago.

This segment would surely bring goosebumps to the arena hyping the match and story to a whole new level for SummerSlam. If Roman doesn't wish to do it himself, we could see The Tribal Chief send Solo Sikoa to do the dirty work.

Roman Reigns could create a Deja Vu moment for Jey Uso on SmackDown

After transforming into The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns had his first major rivalry with Jey Uso. Back then, the rivalry was still in its early stages and not as intense and personal as it is today. Back then, Reigns asked Uso to 'Acknowledge him' as The Tribal Chief, but Jey didn't bother much.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Roman Reigns is using Jimmy Uso as bait so that Jey Uso returns to The Bloodline.



He also did this at Hell in a Cell 2020 when he attacked Jimmy to force Jey to say I Quit & fall in line.

The rivalry ended with Roman Reigns defeating Jey Uso twice, retaining his Championship and his status as The Head of the Table. Eventually, Jey Uso 'Acknowledged' Reigns and fell in line. Another similar moment if this does happen, could be Jimmy Uso being attacked. At Hell in a Cell 2020, Roman Reigns used an injured Jimmy Uso as bait to regain his top spot, and this time could be no different.