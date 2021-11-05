WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns returns tonight, 6-time champion reacts to surprise heel turn (November 05, 2021)

WWE SmackDown has a solid show planned for viewers this week. The blue brand needs to win the audience, especially in light of the huge backlash directed towards the company over the recent releases. We expect to see the A-show start the build-up towards the upcoming WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view tonight.

Here, we look at the things that can transpire on WWE SmackDown tonight. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Roman Reigns returns on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns did not appear on WWE SmackDown last week. While he competed in a 6-man tag team match after the show went off-air, the blue brand still missed the presence of the Tribal Chief. He is expected to return to the show tonight and will likely address the brutal beatdown he suffered at the hands of Brock Lesnar two weeks ago.

The Beast Incarnate manhandled the Universal Champion and half of the WWE SmackDown roster when he unleashed new levels of brutality in his attack. Adam Pearce was forced to suspend the former world champion for an indefinite period, but the latter responded by attacking the WWE official. Pearce subsequently announced that Lesnar would be fined a million dollars for his actions.

Interestingly, Paul Heyman got carried away while predicting Lesnar’s response on last week’s episode. He essentially stated that his former client would return and destroy half the office. Heyman caught himself right in the moment and then started talking about Reigns. However, his comments could still trigger the Tribal Chief’s evident scepticism about his advisor’s loyalty.

Roman Reigns could also cross paths with WWE Champion Big E to kickstart the build to their potential match at Survivor Series. Fans have been waiting to see the two superstars lock horns in a match for a long time, and it could all start tonight. It is important to note that Big E also has to defend his title against Seth Rollins, who recently earned a title shot on RAW.

Between Brock Lesnar’s indefinite absence and a potential match against Big E, WWE SmackDown will have enough time to build a new contender to challenge Roman Reigns towards the end of the year. It will be interesting to see what’s in store for the most dominant heel when he returns after a week’s absence.

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam