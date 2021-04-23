WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns reunites with Seth Rollins, WrestleMania title feud set to continue (April 23rd, 2021)

We're all set for another episode of WWE SmackDown that promises several exciting twists in the ongoing storylines. While the Blue brand is still familiarizing itself with the repercussions of WrestleMania, the top superstars are already gearing up for the next pay-per-view, WrestleMania Backlash. Between several exciting matches and highly-anticipated reunions, a lot can transpire on the show this week.

Here, we will take a look at the strongest possibilities that can unfold on WWE SmackDown.

#1 Seth Rollins interferes in potential Universal Championships feud between Roman Reigns and Cesaro on WWE SmackDown

Cesaro has to prepare for multiple battles at once

On last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Cesaro confirmed that he would go after Roman Reigns and his Universal Championship. After The Tribal Chief insulted him, Cesaro demanded a match against Reigns. Instead, he had to settle for a match with Jey Uso that eventually accounted for the show's main event.

Both Cesaro and Uso were excellent in that match. The Swiss Cyborg delivered a dominant performance and came close to winning his battle against Jey Uso on WWE SmackDown. However, Seth Rollins interfered in the match and brutally assaulted Cesaro. This also allowed Uso to escape from the ring.

It appears that The Architect wants payback for the humiliation he suffered at the hands of Cesaro. This would inevitably lead to Rollins jeopardizing a potential Universal Championship feud between Cesaro and Roman Reigns. The latter would appreciate a delay in his title feud as he only likes to make the required appearance on WWE SmackDown before collecting his paycheque.

Due to Cesaro, we could also see Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins finally cross paths. Both former Shield members are heels on the Blue brand, and this might be one of the few ways the creative can have them work together on WWE SmackDown. It would be interesting to see the dynamic between the two superstars now that Reigns is also a bad guy.

Advertisement

Face to face with the Tribal Chef #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/qmSgRdouz3 — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) April 17, 2021

As we advance, Reigns and Rollins can work as allies on WWE SmackDown for two big reasons. First, the creative can tease an exciting storyline between two superstars who share a long decorated history. Secondly, the creative are usually skeptical about a heel vs. heel feud. However, their mutual hatred for Cesaro would make for an excellent reason to bring Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins together for a storyline.

1 / 5 NEXT