WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns’ surprise attack, big return after 7 months, two top superstars to hijack title picture? (May 7th, 2021)

We're all set for this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, the first since Daniel Bryan departed from the brand. He lost the high-stakes match against Roman Reigns last week and had to leave the show. Indeed, The Tribal Chief would "humbly" remind the WWE Universe about everything that unfolded last week.

Most importantly, we will now see exciting developments in the ongoing storylines as we inch closer to WrestleMania Backlash. WWE SmackDown could confirm a couple of title matches for the upcoming pay-per-view on tonight’s episode.

In this article, we will take a look at the things that can unfold on WWE SmackDown this week.

#1 Roman Reigns attacks Cesaro during WrestleMania rematch on WWE SmackDown

Roman reigns would want to establish his dominance

This week on WWE SmackDown, we will see Seth Rollins and Cesaro face each other in a WrestleMania rematch. The Swiss Cyborg wants to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship but first has to remove Rollins out of his way once and for all. The two superstars have been feuding for a while now and have delivered a few memorable matches along the way.

This bout will most likely account for the main event of WWE SmackDown, and we can see a surprise interference from Reigns. Last week, the Universal Champion brutalized Daniel Bryan after defeating him. Cesaro rushed to the latter’s aid, but, Reigns and Jey Uso aggressively manhandled both The Swiss Cyborg and Bryan.

True visionaries lead in the front, not attack from the back... #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/yiLtvUhJfA — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) April 17, 2021

It is evident that Roman Reigns is not yet done with Cesaro. He once humiliated the latter by labeling him as someone unworthy of the Universal Champion’s time. Thus, it is essential for Cesaro to beat Rollins tonight on WWE SmackDown so that he can dedicate his complete attention to Reigns and the Universal Championship.

Backstage reports suggest that the creative are planning an intense title feud between Roman Reigns and Cesaro on WWE SmackDown. Hence, the latter needs a couple of significant victories under his belt before he challenges The Head of the Table. Although Cesaro is expected to win tonight, he could still be on the receiving end of a brutal beatdown at the hands of Reigns and Jey Uso.

WWE have finally pushed Cesaro into the world title scene, and they should invest more into building him for the upcoming title feud. He has deserved this shot for a long time. A good title feud with Reigns will help establish Cesaro as a permanent threat in the Universal Championship picture, especially now that he is working as a babyface on WWE SmackDown.

