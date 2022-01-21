WWE SmackDown Preview: Seth Rollins crashes Roman Reigns’ party to get his revenge, top champion in a big rematch (21st January, 2022)

We are all set for tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. The blue brand is expected to deliver an action-packed episode that will feature significant surprises and big matches on the road to Royal Rumble 2022.

We could witness several top superstars assert their dominance inside the ring as we inch closer to WWE's first big premium live event of the year.

Here, we look at things that could transpire on WWE SmackDown this week. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#5 Roman Reigns celebrates making history on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins almost came together for the Universal Championship feud on WWE SmackDown when The Architect was still a part of the blue brand last year. It took them a few months, but they are once again back to compete in one of the most highly anticipated title feuds.

Rollins is set to challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2022, but before that, the two former Shield brethren are determined to one-up each other. Last week, they came face-to-face on the Friday night show.

Seth Rollins escaped before The Usos could attack him but couldn't dodge the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions when they made a surprise appearance on RAW to hijack the main event. He will look to make them pay for their actions by pulling off a surprise of his own on WWE SmackDown tonight.

Rollins needs to send a clear message to The Tribal Chief, but the question remains, can he do it all by himself?

One of Rollins' best possible options is to seek help from his new best friend, Kevin Owens. The latter has his history with Roman Reigns and a vested interest in Seth Rollins getting the upper hand in the Universal Championship feud.

Additionally, Owens' appearance on SmackDown will make for a good surprise. Given that Rollins is also a heel, it is highly unlikely for him to seek favors from other babyfaces on the show.

He can also decide to get the better of Reigns and The Usos all by himself. However, this will end up projecting him as a face in the story, which is not necessary at this point.

It is also challenging as The Bloodline hardly shows vulnerability on WWE SmackDown. The mystery surrounding their potential confrontation is bound to draw more attention to their feud.

Roman Reigns recently broke Brock Lesnar's record to become the longest-reigning Universal Champion in history. He will probably have a mini celebration on SmackDown, and all our past experiences have shown that such events never go uninterrupted on TV.

It will be exciting to see what's in store for one of the biggest feuds ahead of the Royal Rumble, and hopefully, we will see significant developments tonight.

