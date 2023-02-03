WWE SmackDown Preview: Surprise attack on Roman Reigns after brutal Royal Rumble fallout, huge title match confirmed

We are all set for the first episode of WWE SmackDown since Royal Rumble 2023. The recently concluded premium live event boasted fairytale victories and dramatic betrayals. Both the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble winners have decided to challenge the champions from SmackDown and could make an appearance tonight.

But before that, top WWE superstars will look to gain momentum as we inch closer to the Elimination Chamber. From major twists in the ongoing storylines to the beginning of new feuds, a lot can transpire on the blue brand this week.

Here, we look at everything that can happen on WWE SmackDown tonight. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. Roman Reigns makes his first appearance since the fallout with Sami Zayn

Roman Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble 2023. However, his fallout with Sami Zayn in the post-match segment stole the show. Fans hailed it as one of the best storylines shown in recent history, and Roman Reigns is now expected to write its next chapter.

The Tribal Chief usually skips the first show immediately following the premium live event. But the events at Royal Rumble were far too big not to be addressed by Roman Reigns. We expect to hear from the reigning champion after he brutalized Sami Zayn for betraying him and The Bloodline at Royal Rumble.

#2. Three superstars pose a threat to Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

Joey G. @TheLuchaJoe Everyone keeps talking about Sami Zayn & Roman Reigns. This all started with Jey. MAIN EVENT JEY USO COSTING ROMAN THE TITLE AT WRESTLEMANIA. Everyone keeps talking about Sami Zayn & Roman Reigns. This all started with Jey. MAIN EVENT JEY USO COSTING ROMAN THE TITLE AT WRESTLEMANIA. https://t.co/oH5rKaTWNO

While Roman Reigns is expected to address everything that happened involving Sami Zayn, the latter could have a surprise attack in store. He couldn't stand The Bloodline ruthlessly attacking his best friend, Kevin Owens. But he was soon subjected to the same treatment, and now Zayn might want his revenge.

Apart from Zayn, Roman Reigns will have to look out for two more Superstars on WWE SmackDown. The first is Jey Uso, who walked out at Royal Rumble after refusing to attack Sami Zayn and hinting at a potential Civil War within The Bloodline. Second, Roman Reigns will keep an eye out for Cody Rhodes, who won the Royal Rumble and challenged The Tribal Chief to a title match at WrestleMania 39.

#3. Charlotte Flair set to defend WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Over the last few weeks, Sonya Deville has tried every trick in the book to get a shot at the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. Her efforts to earn a title challenge initially seemed unnecessary as she had no valid reason to get a championship opportunity. But Deville has relentlessly pursued a match against reigning champion Charlotte Flair.

Both superstars are set to lock horns in a title match this week on SmackDown. While they could lock horns in an entertaining bout, Charlotte Flar is not expected to drop her title. But we might see Rhea Ripley appear on the blue brand and confront The Queen after the Royal Rumble winner decided to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

#4. Tag Team Tournament continues on WWE SmackDown

This week's SmackDown will also feature the finals of the ongoing Tag Team Tournament. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus were supposed to face Hit Row in the semi-finals last week, but the Banger Bros. forfeited their spot after being attacked by The Viking Raiders. McIntyre and Sheamus decided to brawl with Erik and Ivar, leaving space for Braun Strowman and Ricochet to compete in the tournament.

Strowman and Ricochet were victorious against Hit Row to book a spot for themselves in the finals. They are now set to face Imperium to earn a future title shot against The Usos. Interestingly, the winners of this tournament will only challenge Jey and Jimmy Uso for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

#5. What next for Gunther on WWE SmackDown?

Cody Rhodes might have won Royal Rumble 2023, but Gunther stole the show with his epic performance in the 30-Man battle. He was the first Superstar to enter the match and was the last to be eliminated. The Intercontinental Champion impressed fans and critics with his resilient performance, earning him shouts for the future world champion.

It will be interesting to see what's next for the Imperium leader on WWE SmackDown. His brief confrontation with Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble made fans go wild for a prospective feud. Additionally, backstage reports have stated that he could put his title on the line against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania. Regardless of his future feuds, it is safe to say that Gunther has established himself as one of the biggest threats on WWE SmackDown.

