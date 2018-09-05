WWE SmackDown Results, 4th September 2018; Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights

Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella kicked off the show and Renee was in the ring to interview them. Young showed footage of Miz and Maryze in an empty arena and the 'it' couple called out Bryan and Brie. Andrade Cien Almas and Zelina Vega came out soon after and Almas challenged Bryan to a singles match that was up next.

Daniel Bryan vs. Andrade Cien Almas

Andrade hit a double moonsault and Daniel replied with the Yes kicks. The match went back and forth for a minute before Bryan hit the running knee for the three count.

After the match, Brie hit the running knee on Vega to pay her back for last week. As Cien and Vega were retreating, Miz and Maryze came on the Titantron and hyped their match for Hell in a Cell.

Result: Daniel Bryan def. Andrade Cien Almas

Becky Lynch and Charlotte came on the screen but they were in two different sets. They argued about who deserved the title more. Charlotte says Becky got her wish, a title match but she'll always be the second best wrestler in the ring.

