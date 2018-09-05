Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE SmackDown Results, 4th September 2018; Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights

Jojo
ANALYST
Feature
52.76K   //    05 Sep 2018, 07:45 IST

Ente

Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella kicked off the show and Renee was in the ring to interview them. Young showed footage of Miz and Maryze in an empty arena and the 'it' couple called out Bryan and Brie. Andrade Cien Almas and Zelina Vega came out soon after and Almas challenged Bryan to a singles match that was up next.

Daniel Bryan vs. Andrade Cien Almas

Enter capti

Andrade hit a double moonsault and Daniel replied with the Yes kicks. The match went back and forth for a minute before Bryan hit the running knee for the three count.

After the match, Brie hit the running knee on Vega to pay her back for last week. As Cien and Vega were retreating, Miz and Maryze came on the Titantron and hyped their match for Hell in a Cell.

Result: Daniel Bryan def. Andrade Cien Almas

Becky Lynch and Charlotte came on the screen but they were in two different sets. They argued about who deserved the title more. Charlotte says Becky got her wish, a title match but she'll always be the second best wrestler in the ring.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Daniel Bryan AJ Styles WWE Results
Jojo
ANALYST
Meh...
WWE SmackDown Live results, June 19th 2018: Latest...
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live Results August 28th 2018, Latest...
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live Results August 14th 2018, Latest...
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live Results August 21st 2018, Latest...
RELATED STORY
5 Last-Minute predictions for WWE SmackDown Live (4...
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live results, June 26th 2018; Latest...
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Results July 31st 2018; Latest SmackDown...
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Results July 24th 2018; Latest SmackDown...
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Results July 17th 2018, Latest SmackDown...
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live Results, 12th June 2018, Latest...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us