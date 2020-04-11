WWE SmackDown Results April 10th, 2020: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Friday Night SmackDown

Miz got some terrible news and we finally got to know who Wyatt wants to face next!

Alexa and Nikki defended their titles while we got a huge debut on the SmackDown after WrestleMania.

Jojo FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Yowie Wowie! Wyatt has revealed his next target!

Braun Strowman kicked off SmackDown and was celebrating his Universal Championship win at WrestleMania when Shinsuke Nakamura interrupted him. Braun asked what he wanted and Nakamura challenged him, through a silly knock-knock joke.

Braun accepted but it wasn't clear if it would be a title match. Cesaro tried to attack Braun from behind but Strowman was too quick and knocked him off the apron. Nakamura hit a big kick to the champ's head before retreating.

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross (c) vs. The Kabuki Warriors - Women's Tag Title match

Another great win for the champs

The Kabuki Warriors were dominating early by bringing Bliss into their corner and separating her from Cross. The tag was made and Asuka had the upper hand on Nikki Cross soon enough. Sane tagged in for a running forearm smash/hip attack in the corner before Cross kicked out at two.

Cross rolled Asuka up for a two before working her way to the corner. Asuka stopped her but was caught in a bulldog. Bliss and Sane tagged in with the Goddess lighting up the Pirate with a series of strikes and a dropkick.

Bliss took out Sane and Asuka on the outside with the Twisted Bliss. Inside the ring, Cross tagged in for the Fisherman's Neckbreaker and got the win.

Result: Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors to retain the Women's Tag Titles

Advertisement

Match rating: B

Elias gave a short performance, singing a song mocking Baron Corbin. He also said he has set his eyes on winning the Money In The Bank briefcase.

We got a recap of Ziggler and Otis' feud over Mandy Rose before Ziggler and Sonya came out to say that the footage from WrestleMania was doctored and that they want the best for Mandy.

Tucker came out and the tables had turned as he now showed Ziggler pictures of Mandy and Otis working out together. He then said that he had to pay Ziggler back for last week and challenged him to a match.

1 / 4 NEXT