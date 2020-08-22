WWE SmackDown kicked off in the Thunderdome with Mr. McMahon in the ring and as he was about to talk about SummerSlam, the lights went out and The Fiend came out. He faced Vince and mocked him in the ring before Braun Strowman made his entrance.

McMahon had left by the time Strowman got in the ring and Retribution had surrounded the ring after. The Fiend motioned goodbye and the lights went out - when they were back on, Wyatt was gone.

Retribution attacked Strowman and most of the locker room came out to defend the SmackDown ring at the Thunderdome. Drew Gulak helped Strowman up after they made the group retreat but Braun attacked Drew and Jey Uso before walking out.

Big E vs. Sheamus

A great match to kick things off at the Thunderdome!

We returned after a break to see Big E and Sheamus in a match on SmackDown. Sheamus was sent outside early where the WWE Superstars were waiting to defend the ring from Retribution. E hit a splash on the apron and was controlling the match now.

Sheamus came back with a top rope clothesline and then a huge backbreaker to E before we headed for a break on SmackDown. We returned to the match to see Sheamus hit a knee strike before missing the White Noise and taking the Uranagee.

Sheamus dodged the Big Ending and the Spear to hit the White Noise while at ringside, Baron Corbin and Matt Riddle started brawling. Sheamus was distracted, allowing Big E to pick up the win with a roll-up.

Result: Big E def. Sheamus

Match rating: B

Jeff Hardy was injured backstage. He said someone had fallen on him earlier and might not be able to face AJ Styles tonight.

Nakamura & Cesaro took out the Lucha House Party backstage on SmackDown before their match.